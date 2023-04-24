Ho Chi Minh City continues to experience widespread heat waves

According to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, the southern region of Vietnam continues to be under intense heat with the common highest temperature ranging from 35-37 degrees Celsius, reaching over 37 degrees Celsius in some places on April 24th. The relative humidity is at its lowest at 40-65%.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center recorded the highest temperature in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday (April 23rd) at 36 degrees Celsius at Tan Son Nhat observation station.

In the next three days, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to experience widespread intense heat with the highest temperature ranging from 35-36 degrees Celsius, reaching over 36 degrees Celsius in some places, and the lowest relative humidity at 40-55%. The ultraviolet index is at the dangerous level of 10 for health.

Weather expert Le Thi Xuan Lan predicts that Ho Chi Minh City is experiencing the hottest heat wave of the year, with temperatures higher than last year. The temperature measured in the meteorological tent is at 37 degrees Celsius, and it can reach over 39-40 degrees Celsius outdoors due to the scorching heat.

Due to the combined effects of the heat and low humidity, the meteorological agency warns people to be cautious of fire and explosions in densely populated areas. Moreover, the heat also causes water shortages, exhaustion, and heatstroke for people working outdoors.

The forecast shows that the heat will gradually subside from April 27th to 28th. The rainy season is expected to start in the southern region from May 5th. Ho Chi Minh City will experience rainfall delayed by 2-3 days compared to previous years, and there may be occasional heavy rains throughout the season.