Ho Chi Minh City Book Street achieves highest revenue in the first 6 months since 2016

Children’s book revenue increased by 10%, and the number of books sold rose by 26% compared to the same period. The units at Ho Chi Minh City Book Company always focus on developing the children’s book segment, offering numerous events and incentives for students, leading to a steady increase in book sales each year.

Notably, in the first six months of 2023, the booths at Ho Chi Minh City Book Company achieved stable growth (100% of units experienced revenue increase), with many units even doubling their revenue compared to 2022.

During the first six months, there were 11 key political and cultural activities of the city that received attention and cooperation from central and local agencies, which were organized at Ho Chi Minh City Book Company. Apart from the usual programs and events commemorating significant holidays and those related to publishing and distribution, such as Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, Lunar New Year Book Fair, the second quarter of 2023 witnessed, for the first time, a platform for journalists nationwide during the Week of Books by Journalists, as well as outstanding cultural and artistic exhibitions by the Photography Association and the Fine Arts Association of Ho Chi Minh City.

The booths at Ho Chi Minh City Book Company actively participated in numerous exchange and book introduction programs. These programs have been continuously invested in terms of form and content, becoming increasingly diverse and enriching, introducing valuable literary works to readers.

Furthermore, readers also engaged in various events and exhibitions to experience the spiritual and cultural values that Ho Chi Minh City Book Company brings. More and more families brought their children not only to buy books but also to participate in charitable activities for the community, ensuring environmental safety, such as taking books to highland areas, exchanging old books for new ones, donating books and school supplies, as well as engaging in skill and experimental playgrounds.

@Thanhnien.vn