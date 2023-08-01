Ho Chi Minh City awakens the potential of river tourism.

The first time Ho Chi Minh City River Festival was held from August 4 to August 6, 2023, which is expected to create an unprecedented unique tourism product.

Brand positioning in Ho Chi Minh City

River Festival is a series of unique cultural – entertainment – art activities taking place on the side of the Saigon River, combining experience activities, shopping promotions, stimulus to reduce ticket prices for performances. arts and diverse activities.

The highlight of the festival is the art program with the theme “Saigon – The River tells the story” at 8 pm on August 6 at Saigon Port – Passenger Port. This is the first real scene program of Ho Chi Minh City to recreate the formation of nature and people through the development periods of Gia Dinh – Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City and the river is a proud “witness” hero.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said: “The river festival exploits the values ​​of the city’s river and sea resources, contributing to the city’s brand positioning – a river urban area. country rich in cultural identity”.

The tourism development strategy of Ho Chi Minh City to 2030 also identifies tourism products of Ho Chi Minh City as having 3 groups of tourism products: specific tourism products, main tourism products and complementary tourism products. . In particular, waterway tourism products are identified as belonging to the group of tourism products that have the potential to become specific products of the city.

Accordingly, water tourism products of Ho Chi Minh City include products in the area and products connecting from Ho Chi Minh City to the provinces and tourist centers of the Southeast and the Mekong Delta.

“Visitors will have a full experience of landscape, architecture, culture, history and typical ecosystems in the basins of some major rivers, namely Dong Nai River, Tien River, Hau River and coastal islands. Some of Ho Chi Minh City’s waterway tourism products are also connected to Cambodia and other countries in the region,” Ms. Hoa informed.