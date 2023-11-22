Home » Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi among the top 10 favorite destinations of Indian tourists
Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi among the top 10 favorite destinations of Indian tourists

by Thi Nguyen
A meander of Saigon river situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Frida Engstroem / 500px.com)

Two cities in Vietnam are on the list of preferred destinations for Indian tourists, amidst a context where the people of this country are favoring domestic tourism over international travel.

In the list of the top 10 preferred destinations for Indian tourists, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) ranks 6th, and Hanoi ranks 8th. This holds significant meaning as currently, only about 1% of Indian tourists travel abroad, with the majority preferring domestic tourism. This trend has emerged since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the booking platform Booking.com and the consulting company McKinsey, Indians undertook 1.7 billion trips in 2022, with only 1% of these being international travel.

Indian tourists prefer to travel domestically

This trend is expected to continue until 2030. A report released in October forecasts that Indian tourists will undertake 5 billion trips in 2030, with 99% of them being domestic.

The most populous country globally is anticipated to become the fourth-largest spender in tourism by 2030, primarily due to the increasing average income and household income expected to rise by an additional $35,000 per year by that time. Concurrently, spending on tourism and travel by Indian tourists is predicted to reach $410 billion – an increase of over 170% compared to $150 billion in 2019.

Moreover, according to McKinsey, the population of India is youthful, with an average age of 27.6, which is 10 years younger than most major economies.

Currently, the most visited destinations by Indian tourists are large cities, but there is a notable trend towards an increasing preference for smaller cities.

@Thanhnien.vn

