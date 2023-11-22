Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi among the top 10 favorite destinations of Indian tourists

Two cities in Vietnam are on the list of preferred destinations for Indian tourists, amidst a context where the people of this country are favoring domestic tourism over international travel.
In the list of the top 10 preferred destinations for Indian tourists, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) ranks 6th, and Hanoi ranks 8th. This holds significant meaning as currently, only about 1% of Indian tourists travel abroad, with the majority preferring domestic tourism. This trend has emerged since the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the booking platform Booking.com and the consulting company McKinsey, Indians undertook 1.7 billion trips in 2022, with only 1% of these being international travel.
Indian tourists prefer to travel domestically