Ho Chi Minh City among the world’s richest cities

Ho Chi Minh City ranks ninth on the list of cities with the fastest-growing number of millionaires in the world over the past decade.

As of 2022, Ho Chi Minh City has 7,700 millionaires, including 15 super-rich and 3 billionaires. Photo: Quynh Danh.

According to The National, a report by Henley & Partners shows that New York (USA) is the city with the most resident USD millionaires in the world with 340,000 individuals.

Tokyo (Japan) and the San Francisco Bay Area (USA) follow with 290,300 and 285,000 millionaires respectively. London (UK) dropped to fourth place on the list as the city only has 258,000 individuals with assets over $1 million.

The USA has the highest number of wealthy cities in the world, with 10 regions in the ranking. China follows with five cities and Australia with four.

Ho Chi Minh City is the only representative of Vietnam in Henley & Partners’ list. Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City ranks 67th out of 97 wealthiest cities with 7,700 millionaires, 15 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (individuals owning assets over $30 million), and 3 billionaires.

Moreover, the number of individuals with a net worth of over $1 million in Ho Chi Minh City has also increased by 82% over the past decade. This rate has made Ho Chi Minh City one of the places with the highest number of millionaires increasing in the world.

@Zing News