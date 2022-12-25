Ho Chi Minh City among Asia’s top destinations in 2023

Recently, the American travel magazine Fodor’s Travel has put Ho Chi Minh City on the list of Asia’s top destinations in 2023.

About Ho Chi Minh City, this magazine said it is the largest economic and urban center in Vietnam. With 24 districts stretching, the “city that never sleeps” of the South has many attractions and cuisines for visitors. You can explore interesting destinations in District 1 or unique food courts in District 4.

Formerly known as Saigon or the “Pearl of the Orient”, according to Fodor’s Travel, Ho Chi Minh City is the gateway for visitors to discover Vietnam’s rich and tumultuous history through well-preserved destinations to this day such as Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon, a neo-Roman and Gothic building built by the French colonialists in the late 1800s; Cu Chi Tunnels, a system of tunnels used by the Vietnamese army and people; War Remnants Museum, offers the most authentic look at decades-long wars on the S-shaped land…

Diverse and attractive cuisine is also a factor that helps Ho Chi Minh City become a leading destination in Asia. This magazine commented that in recent years, the cuisine of the city that never sleeps is becoming more and more popular, attracting diners from all over the world.

Visitors can enjoy cocktails at a stylish rooftop bar or right at roadside stalls. In Ho Chi Minh City, there are enough from luxurious European restaurants to popular ones.

Going for a cup of coffee in the morning and enjoying bread for dinner is also one of the experiences American travel magazines recommend visitors try when coming to Vietnam. In addition, visitors can visit and shop at Ben Thanh market, take a walk along the Saigon River or go see the city in the evening from the cruise.

Also on Fodor’s Travel’s recommended list are Ayutthaya (Thailand), Bangladesh, Madhya Pradesh (India), Palawan (Philippines) and Si Phan Don (Laos).

