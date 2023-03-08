History of International Women’s Day and how to celebrate it in Vietnam

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day celebrated annually on March 8 to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and to promote gender equality.

The history of IWD can be traced back to the early 1900s when women started to advocate for better working conditions, equal pay, and voting rights. In 1908, the first National Woman’s Day was observed in the United States, and the idea spread to other countries, leading to the establishment of IWD in 1911.

Each year, IWD has a theme that reflects current issues facing women. The theme for 2021 is “Choose to Challenge,” encouraging individuals to challenge gender bias and inequality.

The celebration of IWD varies from country to country, but it usually involves marches, rallies, conferences, and other events to recognize women’s achievements and call for gender equality. Many organizations and businesses also participate by organizing events and promoting women’s rights and gender diversity in the workplace.

The colors purple, green, and white are often associated with IWD. Purple symbolizes women’s dignity and justice, green represents hope, and white symbolizes purity and the fight for women’s right to vote.

In recent years, the #MeToo movement and other campaigns have brought greater attention to issues of sexual harassment and assault, pay inequality, and other forms of discrimination and violence against women. IWD provides a platform for women’s voices to be heard and for individuals and organizations to take action to promote gender equality.

International Women’s Day is a popular holiday in Vietnam and there are various ways to celebrate it. Here are some common ways to celebrate International Women’s Day in Vietnam:

Giving gifts: Many people in Vietnam celebrate International Women’s Day by giving gifts to the women in their lives. Popular gifts include flowers, chocolate, and jewelry.

Going out to eat: Families often celebrate International Women’s Day by going out to eat together. It is a chance to spend time with loved ones and enjoy a nice meal.

Attending events: There are often events and concerts held in Vietnam to celebrate International Women’s Day. These events may feature music, dance performances, and speeches by notable women.

Giving back: International Women’s Day is also an opportunity to give back to the community. Many people participate in volunteer activities or donate to organizations that support women’s rights and empowerment.

Sharing messages of support: It is common for people in Vietnam to share messages of support and appreciation for the women in their lives on social media or through personal messages. This can be a powerful way to spread awareness and promote gender equality.