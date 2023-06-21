Him Lam and Japanese partner officially take over Bamboo Airways

Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai, CEO of Bamboo Airways, shared that Bamboo Airways aims to break even or make a profit from 2024.

At the annual shareholders’ meeting of Bamboo Airways on the morning of June 21st, the identity of the new investor joining the airline was officially revealed. The new investor of Bamboo Airways is Him Lam Group, owned by Mr. Duong Cong Minh.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Trong, the chairman of the shareholders’ meeting, revealed that Japanese investors would participate in the airline as they received an invitation from Him Lam.

Accordingly, two former executives from Japan Airlines will join Bamboo Airways: Mr. Masaru Onishi, the former Chairman of the Japanese airline, and Mr. Hideki Oshima, the former Director of International Relations and Airline Alliances at Japan Airlines.

It is known that these individuals are the ones who turned Japan Airlines around from a $12 billion annual loss to one of the world’s leading efficient airlines within two years.

The Japanese experts will assist Bamboo Airways in establishing specialized committees to help the airline develop professionally and have depth.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai, CEO of Bamboo Airways, shared that the company’s top-level restructuring has been completed. In the near future, he and the executive board will lead Bamboo Airways to break even or make a profit from 2024.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Hai, CEO of Bamboo Airways shared in front of shareholders at the annual meeting on the morning of June 21. Photo: BAV

To turn Bamboo Airways’ losses around, Mr. Hai stated that the company must decisively move towards increasing production scale and expanding the fleet, as the current fleet of 30 aircraft does not guarantee efficiency. Alongside increasing production scale to boost revenue, Bamboo Airways will also proactively reduce costs. According to Mr. Hai, during the operational process, the company’s leadership will implement specific solutions, focusing on reducing the cost per available seat kilometer (CASK). The determination of the new investors at Bamboo Airways is to move towards international standards and be more open and transparent. Regarding the pre-tax loss of approximately 17.6 trillion Vietnamese dong, Mr. Hai explained that this significant loss occurred after the company underwent a transition and the involvement of new investors. “This is the accumulated loss over a period of time, not just limited to 2022,” Mr. Hai said. @Zing News