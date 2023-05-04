Highway opens on holiday, Binh Thuan welcomes massive influx of tourists

During the 30th of April and 1st of May holidays this year, Binh Thuan province welcomed a significant increase in tourists, doubling the number from the same period in 2022. This was partly due to the opening of the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay highway, which shortened travel time.

On May 3rd, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Thuan province announced that during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, and the April 30th and May 1st holidays, the local tourism industry served approximately 160,000 visitors, including overnight stays, double the number of the same period last year (around 80,000 visitors in 2022).

The majority of these visitors were domestic tourists from other provinces and cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai.

According to statistics from the Binh Thuan Tourism Management Board, the average occupancy rate during the holidays was between 70-90%, generating an estimated revenue of around 230 billion VND. Notably, the peak period for tourist arrivals was from April 29th to May 1st.

This year, Phu Quy Island was one of the popular tourist destinations for vacation and experience, with favorable weather conditions, calm sea, and beautiful sunshine, attracting thousands of visitors.

Tourists visit Phu Quy island. Photo: B.D

According to the Binh Thuan Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s assessment, the 5-day holiday period this year, coupled with the opening of the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay highway, led to an increase in tourist arrivals, mainly by families, groups of friends, and individuals traveling by personal vehicles.

On the first day of the holiday, many tourists were excited to travel on the highway, resulting in traffic congestion at entry and exit points due to the high volume of vehicles.

The Phan Thiet – Dau Giay highway has helped to shorten the travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet to about 2 hours compared to 4-5 hours on National Highway 1A. The highway is also expected to create opportunities for tourism, socio-economic development, and real estate in Binh Thuan and the surrounding areas.

To attract tourists, Binh Thuan province also organized various entertainment activities such as kite festivals, kite surfing, fishing experiences with local fishermen, and water sports.

@Vietnamnet