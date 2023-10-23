High demand for Tet train tickets

This year, tickets for the Lunar New Year train have officially been on sale for the past two days. A large number of train tickets have already been sold.

Although passengers can make online reservations, there have been times when about 300 people have come to Saigon Station to queue for Lunar New Year train tickets, some even waking up early to secure their tickets.

Over 20,000 train tickets were successfully purchased on the first day of ticket sales for the Lunar New Year, according to the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company. This year, the company started selling Lunar New Year tickets one month earlier than last year, offering over 200,000 tickets for the North-South route.

Mr. Thai Van Truyen, the General Director of the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, stated: “There are three stations with a significant number of passengers, namely Saigon Station, Di An Station, and Bien Hoa Station, with passenger numbers ranging from 200 to 300. Compared to the first day of ticket sales last year, this is an increase of 10 to 20%.”

If the number of passengers exceeds expectations, the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run additional trains and add more carriages to accommodate passengers. (Illustration) A new feature of this year’s Lunar New Year train ticket sales at Saigon Station is the preparation of information sheets for purchasing tickets. Customers will fill in their information before approaching the ticket counter. This will save time and provide convenience for the public when buying tickets. According to the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, in addition to purchasing train tickets directly at the station, passengers can also buy tickets through various websites, electronic wallet apps, train ticket apps, and through the ticket sales hotline. If the number of passengers exceeds expectations, the company will run additional trains and add more carriages to serve passengers. @Cafef