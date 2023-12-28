High airfare prices pose challenges for Phu Quoc tourism

In an interview with a reporter from Tien Phong newspaper, Mr. Tran Quoc Khanh, Chairman of the Kien Giang Tourism Association, stated: “The high increase in domestic airfare has led to a decline in the number of domestic tourists, and several flights to Phu Quoc have been temporarily suspended”.

The domestic airfare to Phu Quoc is currently at a high level, and flights from Can Tho, Nha Trang, and Da Nang to Phu Quoc have been temporarily suspended for several months. “The increase in airfare has caused a decrease in the number of domestic tourists, and some flights to the ‘Pearl Island’ have been temporarily suspended. The revenue from domestic tourists is currently extremely challenging. This year, travel companies have only received about 50% of domestic tourists compared to the previous year. With fewer guests, there is no revenue, and some hotels have had to reduce prices. I also propose the need for a fare subsidy mechanism to encourage air travel for tourists. When there are visitors, businesses can trade and operate… Because the airfare is too high, domestic tourists choose to travel abroad more than domestic travel because it is cheaper,” Mr. Khanh said.

International visitors to Phu Quoc are forecast to increase sharply at the end of the year

Phu Quoc is implementing various community tourism development activities, building a series of attractive and unique annual events, and issuing a set of civilized tourism behavior rules in the area.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City, Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, said: “We need to commit to tourists that the people of Phu Quoc and 100% of private establishments must adhere to the committed prices, selling at the advertised prices. Businesses that do not comply must be dealt with and fined.”

According to Mr. Hung, residents living on the island need to show respect, hospitality, civility, and courtesy; for example, students should bow slightly when encountering any tourist group…

In 2024, Kien Giang aims to welcome 9.2 million tourists for sightseeing and tourism, including approximately 680,000 international visitors, with total revenue reaching 20,000 billion VND.

@Cafef