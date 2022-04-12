Here’s why you should visit Vietnam before you die

You’re feeling like you’re ready to escape to a new location, but where? The options are simply endless! From beautiful forests to exciting cities to magnificent mountains and oceans, for a luxury break or a backpacking bonanza, where could you choose to begin your next adventure? What would be the best fit for all your interests?

If you haven’t thought about it already, let Vietnam take your imagination as we journey through 5 reasons why this country and its people could steal your heart, compiling by Luxury Travel Magazine.

1 – Vietnam gives you the best of everything

With wild mountainous regions, modern cities, the lushest, greenest jungles, and mile upon mile of stunning coastline, geographically you just couldn’t ask for much more than stunning Vietnam. If you like the thrill and excitement of a pulsing urban cityscape, Da Nang and Hanoi have you covered with their wild nightlife options. But if you’re more interested in the breathtakingly diverse wealth of nature to be found in South East Asia, jewels like Ha Long Bay and Cat Tien National Park are just the beginning. The sheer amount of vibrant natural parks in this coastal country provides an abundance of options for the explorer in you.

2 – Vietnam is conveniently located

If you need constant surprises and the potential for endless exploration, you will not be disappointed with Vietnam. The country shares its borders with Laos, Cambodia, and China, while Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, and the Philippines are easy flights away. With Vietnam as your base location, or as the start point to begin your exploration of South East Asia, the variety of trips and experiences available within a few easy hours of distance is quite honestly staggering. Being bored is simply impossible!

3 – Vietnam has a rich and beautiful culture.

Do you crave immersion in a fascinating new culture? Look no further than Vietnam, as the country boasts one of the oldest cultures in South East Asia. Here, respect, honoring ancestors, time with family, and living in harmony with nature are some of the central principles at the heart of Vietnam’s beliefs. The country spent time under Chinese rule for a period of about 1000 years, leading to an interesting blend of traditions. Vietnamese people are optimistic and fun, friendly and hardworking. Why not check out 7 of the Best English Teaching Jobs in Vietnam to see if you could start your adventure while still making money?

4 – Vietnamese food is incredible!

Have you been enjoying Vietnamese food in your hometown? In Vietnam, you can sample the delights of their fresh and spicy cuisine at bargain prices. Dishes like pho and banh mi are incredibly popular, easily available, and delicious, while a sweet treat of banh troi (sweet rice balls) and Vietnamese coffee (made with sweetened condensed milk) will easily satisfy those with a sweet tooth. Unusual dishes like Chicken’s feet, worms, and offal stew are an option if you like to sample something from off the beaten track.

5 – There will never be a dull moment in Vietnam

You’ll be spoiled for choice! The joyful mid-autumn festival Tet which is Vietnam’s own New Year’s festival is only one of several traditional festivals, and that’s without mentioning the wonderful range of modern culture and arts festivals that arise in this country where American and European cultures meet with those of Vietnam and beyond. From visiting sacred Buddhist temples and pagodas to sampling the electric nightlife of Ho Chi Minh City, to taking a diving or snorkeling trip on one of Vietnam’s inexhaustible list of beaches, this country is set to steal your heart and leave you wanting more.

Source: Luxury Travel Magazine

