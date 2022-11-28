Here’s why Vietnam is Southeast Asia’s most valuable destination

The travel newspaper Escape advises tourists to choose Vietnam as a destination if they want to travel on a budget.

Vietnam is a destination that receives the attention of many international tourists. Photo: Shutterstock.

According to the World Bank, Vietnam is among the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia with GDP forecast to reach 7.2% this year.

It is this and a number of other factors that have contributed to keeping inflation low and the cost of living in Vietnam cheaper than in Australia, Escape writes.

Visitors can choose services with better prices when traveling to Vietnam.

Drink beer

Drinking beer in Hanoi has become more popular with tourists when former US President Barack Obama and the late famous chef Anthony Bourdain both ate bun cha while drinking beer in the Old Quarter in 2016.

Not only tourists but also locals love drinking beer. The price for this beer is quite cheap. Even a pint of craft beer from famous breweries costs only 4-5 AUD (about 65,000-82,000 VND) in HCMC.

Coffee

This newspaper commented that the coffee-drinking culture in Vietnam is comparable to other famous cities for this drink such as Melbourne (Australia) or Milan (Italy).

This newspaper called egg coffee a specialty of Hanoi. Photo: A Food Travel.

A regular iced milk coffee will cost 1.6 AUD (about 26,000 VND). Hanoi’s famous egg coffee is priced at only 2-3 AUD (about 33,000-50,000 VND).

With the same price, visitors can also experience other unique coffee flavors in HCMC.

Flights

Many airlines have direct flights from Australia to Vietnam. This will help visitors save a part of money and time. Not only that, but domestic flights are also reasonably priced.

Domestic transportation

Traveling by technology car companies is very popular in Vietnam, especially motorbikes. A trip around Hanoi Old Quarter only costs 2-3 AUD (about 33,000-50,000 VND). This price is considered surprisingly cheap by Escape.

Culinary

Pho and banh mi, famous Vietnamese dishes, are also reasonably priced. Besides, the shops are everywhere, visitors are not too difficult to find a satisfactory address.

Many foreign diners like Vietnamese bread. Photo: Vietnam Is Awesome.

A delicious bowl of pho costs about 2.5 AUD (more than 40,000 VND). The price of a loaf of bread ranges from 1-1.5 AUD (about 16,000-25,000 VND).

Hotel

If you plan to visit Vietnam in March-April next year, a night’s stay at a 5-star hotel in the Old Quarter area costs 160 AUD (more than 2,000,000 VND) including breakfast.

Visitors can also choose mid-range hotels around this area for 29 AUD/night (more than 400,000 VND).

Beauty care

Your trip to Southeast Asian countries will not be complete without spending time relaxing with services such as facials, manicures or massages.

For 70 AUD (nearly 1.2 million VND), you can relax at a prestigious spa facility. Guests will enjoy a herbal foot bath, manicure and pedicure, facials, massage and sauna for 2 hours.

@ Zing News