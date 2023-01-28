Here’s why two of Vietnamese cities listed among world’s top 25 trending destinations in 2023

Germany’s famous travel site reisereporter.de has run an article highlighting the world’s top 25 trending destinations for 2023, including Vietnam’s Hoi An ancient city and Ho Chi Minh City, recently voted by readers of TripAdvisor – the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

Specifically, Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam occupied the second place on the list as part of the annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, following Cuba, while the southern metropolis secured 11th place.

The category reveals destinations with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor based on travelers’ reviews over a 12-month period between November 1 and October 31.

“Hoi An on the central Vietnamese coast is a well-preserved example of the important Southeast Asian trading port it was from the 15th-19th centuries,” Tripadvisor commented. “Already a common stop for backpackers, it is becoming better known to tourists.”

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s bustling largest metropolis of Ho Chi Minh sets the cultural and economic pace for the country, Tripadvisor said, adding the former Saigon boasts charming French colonial architecture and wide boulevards.

The US-based travel site advised tourists to visit the War Remnants Museum at 28 Vo Van Tan Street in District 3 as well as the Jade Emperor Pagoda, which former US President Barack Obama visited during his trip to Vietnam in 2016.

Siem Reap in Cambodia and Chiang Mai in Thailand also made it onto the top 10

@ Vietnam News Agency