Here’s why two new expressways worth nearly 25 trillion VND have no rest stops

Two high-speed routes, Mai Son-QL45 and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay, with a total investment of nearly VND 25,000 billion, are scheduled to be opened on April 29, but there are no rest stops along these routes.

According to the plan, the Mai Son-QL45 and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay expressways will be inaugurated and put into operation on April 29.

The Mai Son-QL45 highway through Ninh Binh-Thanh Hoa has 5 construction packages with a total length of over 63 km and a total investment of VND 12,111 billion. The Dau Giay-Phan Thiet expressway is 99 km long (47 km in Binh Thuan, 52 km in Dong Nai) with a total investment of over VND 12,500 billion.

However, both highways, along with the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet expressway, do not have rest stops yet, causing public concern.

To address this issue, the Vietnam Expressway Corporation has submitted a report to the Ministry of Transport. According to the report, the East-West North-South Expressway project will have 39 rest stops during the approval process, but to ensure that the distance between stops is not too far, it is expected that only 37 stops will be built.

Mai Son Expressway – National Highway 45. Photo: Hoang Ha

So far, the East-West North-South Expressway (2,063 km long) has put 5 stops into operation on a 643 km stretch and 2 stops (on the La Son-Tuy Loan and Lang Son-Bac Giang highways). The remaining 30 rest stops have been planned for location and scale.

Currently, the Vietnam Expressway Corporation is selecting investors for 8 rest stops along the East-West North-South Expressway.

These rest stops have been approved in terms of location and scale by the Ministry of Transport and have been entrusted to the competent authorities to approve and select investors for construction. The relevant units are cooperating and reporting to the Ministry of Transport as the basis for consideration and approval in April.

According to the Vietnam Expressway Corporation, in addition to serving people and vehicles participating in traffic, rest stops are places where businesses can provide services. Therefore, most rest stops are directed towards investment under the form of socialization (mobilizing private investment resources).

“However, due to the incomplete legal regulations of the previous period, the implementation of socialization is still facing many difficulties and is not consistent with the expressway,” explained the Vietnam Expressway Corporation.

To address the issue of asynchronous high-speed roads and rest stops, the Vietnam Expressway Corporation has made efforts to minimize the time required for each stage and procedure. Accordingly, the total time for selecting an investor in the case of designated bidding is about 113 days. In the case of open bidding, the expected time is around 171 days.

The Vietnam Expressway Corporation plans to complete the investor selection process in August or October of this year.

@Vietnamnet