Here’s why Korean tourists choose Da Nang and Hue for golf

Gary Dixon, the General Manager of Ba Na Hills Golf Club, stated, “Central Vietnam offers diverse experiences, from cuisine to entertainment and cultural values. Direct flights from major cities in East Asian countries to Da Nang have made it more convenient for tourists to come to Vietnam.”

Stephen Banks, the Golf Director at Laguna Golf Lang Co, added, “Tourists from East Asian countries truly appreciate Central Vietnam for its numerous golf options. Not only do they find high-quality golf courses, but Central Vietnam also provides ideal conditions for year-round golf. That’s why many golfers choose this destination to play golf during the winter months.”

VGC golf courses are also making efforts to attract a large number of visitors from East Asian countries. Laguna Lang Co, a complex with award-winning resorts such as Banyan Tree Lang Co, Angsana Lang Co, and Laguna Parkside Residences Lang Co, has even recruited talented Korean chefs to help East Asian visitors feel at home.

The expansion of international flight routes has further facilitated travel between Central Vietnam and South Korea. With a flight time of around 5 hours, there are now many airlines operating up to 20 direct flights per day, connecting major Korean cities such as Seoul and Busan to Da Nang.

Traveling to Central Vietnam has become easier and more convenient for tourists from other East Asian countries as well. In late March, the national airline, Vietnam Airlines, resumed its flight between Da Nang and Tokyo, Japan. Newly inaugurated flights in 2023 include Da Nang – Taipei (Taiwan) and Da Nang – Macau. Additionally, there are service flights between Da Nang and major cities in China such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

@Thanhnien.vn