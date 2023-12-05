Here’s why Korean tourists choose Da Nang and Hue for golf

The members of the Vietnam Golf Coast Association (VGC) are currently experiencing a significant influx of tourists from East Asian countries, particularly South Korea, due to favorable winter weather conditions for golf.
Thanks to the mild year-round climate, golf courses in Central Vietnam have become an ideal destination for golfers from countries with harsh winter climates.
According to data from the Vietnam National Tourism Administration, South Korea has become a top market for Vietnam, with over 2.3 million visitors recorded in the first 8 months of 2023. This figure marks a 16-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022.
This trend is evident at premier golf clubs such as Ba Na Hills Golf Club and Laguna Golf Lang Co during the winter months, where tourists from East Asian countries seek to escape the cold weather at home and enjoy ideal golfing conditions.
Ba Na Hills Club golf course