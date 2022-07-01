Here’s what to know about upcoming Social Impact Film and Art Festival Networking Reception in Vietnam

Canada’s Social Impact Film and Art Festival (SIFA Festival) is supported by the charitable organization UniAction and seeks to highlight and recognize the creative work of artists, filmmakers, photographers, not-for-profit organizations, and others to create awareness of social issues around the world.

Last June 2, 2022 was held the first red carpet gala award edition in Montreal, Québec in Canada at Theatre Rialto with 150 guests in the film and art industries and over 50 projects submitted around the world as well as from Vietnam.

In light of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relationship between Canada and Vietnam in 2023, we are proud to announce that SIFA Festival is aiming to create bridges between Canada and Vietnam in the film and art industries showcasing socially impactful content in both countries.

“We wish to showcase Vietnamese social impact films in Canada and hopefully host a red carpet gala award in Ho Chi Minh in a year. We look forward to receiving projects that inspire and empower positivity, inclusion and solutions to a better future”, says Thi Be Nguyen, Founder of the SIFA Festival.

This July 3rd 2022, SIFA Festival cohosted its networking reception in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam with local organizations such as Dear Our Community and CanCham Vietnam. Thank you as well to partners like RICE Content & Media, Global PR Hub, CoLab Vietnam and Ivy+Partners.

We’ve invited Vietnamese filmmakers, producers, artists, none for profit organizations and businesses to engage in this initiative and/or submit projects this coming fall as the submission process will be officially open at www.sifafestival.com.

“As part of our mission to foster greater connection between Canada and Vietnam, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam is pleased to act as a co-host the inaugural SIFA networking reception in Ho Chi Minh City, following its original launch in Montreal. We look forward to seeing continued development of bilateral ties between our two great countries.” – Zach Herbers, Executive Director CanCham Vietnam

“We are honored to co-host the Social Impact Film & Art Festival Networking Reception in Vietnam, Dear Our Community’s mission is to empower young people to make a positive contribution to society, and we believe film and art are powerful tools to help achieve this.” says Vo Ngoc Tuyen (Kelly), Founder of Dear Our Community

