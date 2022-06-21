Here’s what streets in Saigon look like after after heavy rain

A torrential rain that lasted for two hours in Saigon on Sunday afternoon submerged streets in multiple districts across the city, the local media reported.

According to the Tuoi Tre Newspaper, serious flooding turned many streets into rivers.

As of 4:30 pm the same day, the Nguyen Van Khoi Street was still inundated with knee-deep water, causing many motorbikes to break down.

Thu Trang, a local told reporter that, she had to wait for the water to recede before continuing her journey home.

The situation on Pham Van Chieu Street was not only posed difficulties for commuters but also resulted in slow business at local shops and eateries.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting this afternoon issued warnings of unpredictable and severe natural disasters along with torrential rain and flood alerts for the country in the upcoming months.

It is forecast that around 10- 12 storms and tropical low-pressure systems would enter the East Sea from now until the end of December. From July to September, rainfall in the Northern region may be approximately higher than the annually average rainfall while the rainfalls hitting the Central Highlands and Southern regions tend to be less than the average rainfall in the previous years.

The Southern regions continue to experience hot and sunny weather in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong winds.

Lowest temperature: 25-28 degrees. Highest temperature: 31-34 degrees, some places above 34 degrees.

