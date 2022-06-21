Here’s what brand marketers should know to uncover the secrets of how to win in ecommerce

WARC, the global authority on marketing effectiveness, has today launched WARC Digital Commerce, a unique one-stop destination bringing together analysis, best practices and insights for brand marketers and ecommerce leaders to build digital platform marketing strategies and plan for success.

Amin Mrini, VP WARC Digital Commerce told Vietnam Insider: “WARC Digital Commerce is founded on the belief that brand marketing and ecommerce are converging – yet the two disciplines speak different languages and have different metrics for success.

“With this launch we will provide a clear understanding of how to optimise presence, media investment and use creativity to magnify influence on the major digital platforms and drive sales.”

Patrick Miller, Co-President, Ascential Digital Commerce, & Co-founder, Flywheel Digital, added: “As the worlds of marketing, sales, supply chain, and digital commerce come together, it’s paramount that marketers have a comprehensive understanding of how their brands are showing up and performing on the major retailers.

“The launch of WARC’s Digital Commerce platform is a game-changer for brand marketers wanting to understand theirs and their competitors’ latest performance data and gain insights and knowledge that will help grow their brand.”

Following the release of WARC’s first Digital Commerce report, ‘How to win on Instacart’, a new study is published today on how brands can win on Amazon.

The first WARC Digital Commerce Index report on Amazon (Q1 2022) provides marketers with a closer look at how Amazon is evolving its business as well as the challenges and opportunities it offers, along with some key takeaways to help marketers turn data and KPIs into actionable insights.

Gregory Grudzinski, Head of Content, WARC Digital Commerce, and author of the report, says: “Amazon has recently broadened its focus and leaned into the upper marketing funnel – thereby creating a powerful opportunity for brand marketers to use Amazon for brand building as well as for sales.”

At the core of this Amazon Q1 2022 and subsequent deep-dive ecommerce reports, is the WARC dComm IndexTM, a proprietary data-led benchmark which takes into account product selection, organic search, price, paid search and advertising content. It allows brands to measure themselves against category competitors and across major digital commerce platforms, and will be the definitive guide for brands wanting to succeed in the ecommerce era.

