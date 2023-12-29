Here’s Vietnamese tourists’ favorite destination during the New Year holiday 2024

Cities by the sea such as Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, etc., are favored by tourists during the 2024 New Year holiday. In the northern region, places like Sa Pa (Lao Cai), Ha Giang, and the Ha Long Bay cruises are attracting visitors.
According to information from many travel agencies, in the northern region, Ha Long Bay cruise products are popular. Statistics from the Mustgo booking platform, with 2,000 nationwide hotel partners, indicate that Ha Long Bay cruises are almost fully booked, primarily by international guests.
Mr. Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of Best Price, stated that their company recorded over 1,000 bookings for Ha Long Bay cruises, accommodating a total of 3,000 guests.
According to Mr. Tu, northern mountainous provinces like Sa Pa (Lao Cai), Ha Giang, Moc Chau (Son La) also have good booking rates.
5-star hotels in Sa Pa have reached 70%-80% room capacity, selling out all budget rooms. The 3-4 star segment is almost fully booked. According to the Ha Giang Tourism Association, although complete statistics are not available, many establishments have reported crowded conditions, with many rooms booked from December 30 to January 1, 2024.
Tourists experience catamaran sailing on Cua Dai beach (Photo: Thach Thao)