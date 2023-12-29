Here’s Vietnamese tourists’ favorite destination during the New Year holiday 2024

Cities by the sea such as Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, etc., are favored by tourists during the 2024 New Year holiday. In the northern region, places like Sa Pa (Lao Cai), Ha Giang, and the Ha Long Bay cruises are attracting visitors.

According to information from many travel agencies, in the northern region, Ha Long Bay cruise products are popular. Statistics from the Mustgo booking platform, with 2,000 nationwide hotel partners, indicate that Ha Long Bay cruises are almost fully booked, primarily by international guests.

Mr. Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of Best Price, stated that their company recorded over 1,000 bookings for Ha Long Bay cruises, accommodating a total of 3,000 guests.

According to Mr. Tu, northern mountainous provinces like Sa Pa (Lao Cai), Ha Giang, Moc Chau (Son La) also have good booking rates.

5-star hotels in Sa Pa have reached 70%-80% room capacity, selling out all budget rooms. The 3-4 star segment is almost fully booked. According to the Ha Giang Tourism Association, although complete statistics are not available, many establishments have reported crowded conditions, with many rooms booked from December 30 to January 1, 2024.

Tourists experience catamaran sailing on Cua Dai beach (Photo: Thach Thao)

According to VIVU Journeys’ statistics, coastal cities like Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet are also popular among tourists during this holiday, especially hotels and resorts located near the beach. Mustgo data shows that room capacity in Da Nang ranges from 40-60% (higher for beachfront hotels) and in Hoi An from 85-90%. In Nha Trang, international 5-star hotels have reached 90% capacity, while Vietnamese 5-star hotels are around 30%. Room capacity in Phan Thiet is between 45-60%. Mustgo representatives note that the 5-star segment in Phu Quoc has an average occupancy rate of over 80%, and the 3-4 star segment is almost fully booked. However, Vietnamese guests account for only 20% of total bookings in Phu Quoc during this period. Mr. Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of Best Price, also acknowledges that Phu Quoc is preferred by international guests during the 2024 Western New Year holiday. VIVU Journeys predicts that the spending level of Vietnamese tourists during this holiday may decrease by about 40% compared to last year due to economic influences. @Vietnamnet