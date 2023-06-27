Here’s the world’s best airport food

In many airports, dining options are often limited to fast food outlets or coffee shops. However, there are also airports that offer passengers a truly “global culinary feast.”

According to Travel + Leisure, Singapore’s Changi Airport (SIN) is widely recognized for its outstanding food quality, surpassing other airports. Since 2013, it has consistently been voted as one of the best airports in the world by reputable travel websites.

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) is rated as far ahead of other airports in terms of food quality. From Vietnam, visitors can fly to Changi Airport in just 3.5 hours. Photo: Travel + Leisure

Changi Airport boasts nearly 200 restaurants serving 64 different cuisines. Among them, notable dishes include chili crab at Jumbo Seafood and Kam’s Roast, an outlet of Kam’s Roast Goose, a Michelin-starred restaurant from Hong Kong, China.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (USA) also impresses with many quality restaurants. Photo: Atlanta Journal

The second top airport for food enthusiasts is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (USA), the busiest airport in the world, serving 93.7 million passengers annually. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta offers 121 eateries serving 38 types of cuisine, making it an impressive choice. Some local restaurants found at this airport include Atlanta Chophouse & Brewery, Bantam and Biddy, Ecco, and One Flew South. Rounding out the top three is Tokyo Haneda Airport (Japan), with 149 restaurants and 16 types of food. To compile this ranking, experts analyzed the number of restaurants at the 48 busiest airports worldwide, the diversity of culinary options, average Google ratings for the restaurants, and the number of social media check-ins at each airport. @Vietnamnet