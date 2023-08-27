Here’s the most chosen destination by Vietnamese travelers on September 2nd

Recently, Booking, one of the world’s leading online travel platforms, announced the list of the 10 most beloved domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers for the upcoming National Day holiday on September 2nd this year.
According to the list, Da Nang retains the top spot with the highest number of room bookings during the period from September 2nd to September 4th. The locations with the second and third highest booking rates are Vung Tau and Nha Trang, respectively. The remaining names include Da Lat, Ho Chi Minh City, Mui Ne, Hanoi, Ha Long, Phu Quoc, and Hoi An.
Da Nang topped the list of 10 domestic destinations chosen by many Vietnamese tourists on the occasion of National Day (Photo: Hoang Ha)
This list is based on online data regarding search volumes from July 1st to August 14th, with booking dates from September 1st to September 4th. Participants in the survey are aged 18 and above and are individuals making decisions about upcoming vacations or playing a primary role in the upcoming travel plans.
Additionally, Booking also highlighted two trends among Vietnamese travelers for this holiday season: staycations (traveling near or within the city of residence) and drivecations (traveling by car and staying on the vehicle) to destinations not too far away.
According to Booking’s 2023 Travel Confidence Index, beaches continue to be the top choice for Vietnamese travelers when going on vacation, with 61% of survey participants indicating their preference for beach destinations. Large cities come next at 60%. This is also evident in the top 10 list mentioned above, where 6 out of the 10 names are the country’s top seaside cities.
@Vietnamnet