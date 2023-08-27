Here’s the most chosen destination by Vietnamese travelers on September 2nd

This list is based on online data regarding search volumes from July 1st to August 14th, with booking dates from September 1st to September 4th. Participants in the survey are aged 18 and above and are individuals making decisions about upcoming vacations or playing a primary role in the upcoming travel plans.

Additionally, Booking also highlighted two trends among Vietnamese travelers for this holiday season: staycations (traveling near or within the city of residence) and drivecations (traveling by car and staying on the vehicle) to destinations not too far away.

According to Booking’s 2023 Travel Confidence Index, beaches continue to be the top choice for Vietnamese travelers when going on vacation, with 61% of survey participants indicating their preference for beach destinations. Large cities come next at 60%. This is also evident in the top 10 list mentioned above, where 6 out of the 10 names are the country’s top seaside cities.

@Vietnamnet