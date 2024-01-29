Here’s the most beautiful beach in Vietnam in the world

Lonely Planet, the global travel guide, has recently released a list of the 100 most beautiful beaches in the world that travelers should visit in 2024, including one beach in Vietnam.

There is a great diversity when it comes to beaches. Certainly, the palm-fringed shores of Thailand are stunning, but what about the wind-swept bays of Wales or the remote and secluded sandy beaches of Japan?

Whether you enjoy hiking along rugged coastlines or sunbathing on powdery white beaches beside cute gentle waves, almost all of us can appreciate a beach in one form or another. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Lonely Planet’s new book contains a massive compilation of beautiful beaches from around the world, as reported by Time Out.

Ti Top is located about 7-8 km southeast of Bai Chay tourist area, leaning against Cua Luc bay, in front is Bo Hon island, Sung Sot cave, on the right is Dam Nam island.

In the publication titled “Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches,” just released by Lonely Planet, the top 100 beaches for travelers to visit in 2024 are voted on. The voting categorizes beautiful beaches worldwide into regions, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South and North America, and Oceania.

Among the 14 Asian beaches in the top 100 most beautiful beaches in the world, Lonely Planet has chosen the only representative from Vietnam to be Ti Top Beach.

Ti Top Beach is located on Ti Top Island in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province. The island is named after the Soviet cosmonaut Gherman Stepanovich Titov, who visited the island in 1962.

Today, visitors can explore the island freely, accessing it by cruise ships and waterplanes.

Ti Top lies on its side with a white sand beach that hugs the entire foot of the island. This place is a beach stop for tourists on their journey to explore Ha Long Bay.

The list of the 14 most beautiful beaches in Asia includes beaches in India: Radhanagar (Swaraj Deep, Andaman Islands, Palolem, Goa)/ Papanasham (Varkala, Kerala); White Sandy (Fulhadoo Island, Northern Atolls, Maldives); two beaches in Indonesia: Pink (Padar Island, Komodo National Park)/ Diamond (Nusa Penida, Bali); two beaches in the Philippines: Pacifico (Siargao, Surigao del Norte)/ Maremegmeg (El Nido, Palawan); Secret Beach in Mirissa, Sri Lanka; three beaches in Thailand: Hat Tham Phra Nang, Railay, Krabi/ Ao Maya, Ko Phi-Phi Leh, Krabi/ Secret, Ko Kradan, Trang Islands, Trang; and finally, Sunayama Beach, Miyakojima Island, Okinawa, Japan.

@Thanhnien.vn