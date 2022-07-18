Here’s the list of top 10 Most Popular Picks in Vietnam for Summer 2022

Beach and coastal destinations continue to be the most sought-after summer getaways.

Booking.com, one of the world’s leading online travel companies, has released its latest search data trends that sheds light on Vietnamese travelers’ preferred destinations for summer 2022. With more and more travel restrictions being lifted and the world opening up again, this summer marks a promising return of travel for Vietnamese travelers who are ready to get back out there and make the most of their summer holidays. The latest data highlights that many destinations are seeing even stronger interest versus 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

A marked preference for beach destinations – surf, sun and sand

Data from Booking.com reveals that Vietnamese travelers are heading to beach destinations to enjoy their holidays. Da Nang is the most searched destination this summer followed by Hoi An and Da Lat. With 3260 kms of coastline, crystal-clear waters and insta-worthy destinations, it’s no surprise that beach destinations dominate the top 10 domestic search list. Coastal and island getaways have always been go-to destinations for Vietnamese travelers looking to escape the scorching city heat, engage in watersports and activities or bask in the comfort and hospitality of beachside properties.

From the sandy shores of Da Nang to the rolling dunes of Mui Ne and the island getaway of Phu Quoc, here is the list of the top 10 most searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers for summer 2022 (with rank changes vs the same time period in 2019)

Da Nang Hoi An (+2) Da Lat (-1) Phu Quoc (+1) Nha Trang (-2) Vung Tau (+2) Ha Long Quy Nhon (-2) Ho Chi Minh Mui Ne (+1)

Top 15 overall destinations (domestic and international) searched by Vietnamese travelers for summer 2022

When it comes to the top 15 overall destinations searched by Vietnamese travelers (including both domestic and international destinations), Singapore and Bangkok are the most searched international destinations for summer. The popularity of Singapore and Bangkok could be attributed to the fact that Vietnamese travelers do not need visas for both these destinations and the fact that they have also recently lifted the vaccinated travel pass for fully vaccinated travelers. According to Booking.com’s Travel Confidence Index 2022, 45% Vietnamese travelers plan to take regional trips (of up to 8 hours of travel time) to popular holiday destinations close to Vietnam, and Singapore and Bangkok fall in this category.

“After two years of travel restrictions, travelers are showcasing a more positive outlook towards travel. It’s all about seizing the opportunity to venture beyond as travel becomes easier with fewer border restrictions and effective vaccination drives that control the spread of the virus. It’s encouraging to see Vietnamese travelers heading back to their most loved beach destinations across Vietnam for the summer season. As people remain enthusiastic and book their summer travel, Booking.com will continue to focus on making it easier for travelers to reclaim their travel mojo and enjoy all of the unforgettable experiences the world has to offer.” Varun Grover, Country Manager, Vietnam at Booking.com told reporter.