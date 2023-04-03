Here’s the list of six destinations associated with their signature banh mi across Vietnam

Bánh Mì is the Vietnamese term for “bread”, but it also refers to a special kind of sandwich: a culinary fusion of two cultures, Vietnam and France, and a prime example of how food is always tied with history.

Known as a street food that is convenient yet tasty, banh mi can be found almost anywhere across Vietnam. From food critics, celebrity chefs, famous global food awards and cuisine recommendations, banh mi can be found as a much loved streetfood by anyone.

In celebration of the Banh Mi Festival in Vietnam, Booking.com shares a list of six destinations across Vietnam and their signature Banh Mi, with recommendations on activities and attractions that should not be missed in each city!

Hanoi

There’s a variety of banh mi in Hanoi to enjoy every season. But out of the typical ‘sandwich’ that we all know, there’s a specialty dish: ‘pan-fried banh mi’. Bread will be toasted and served while they’re still hot, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. On a sizzling small pan, there are toppings to stuff in the bread to your taste which include but not limited to omelet, pate, sausage, steak, jambon, melted butter.

Where to stay: Situated in the center of Hanoi's historic Old Quarter, Hanoi Center Silk Hotel & Travel offers travelers a vibrant journey to discover the rich history and aged-old traditions of the Old Quarter. The hotel is within walking distance from the iconic Dong Xuan Market, One-Pillar Pagoda and Hoan Kiem Lake

Hue

Rice dumpling cake is a specialty of Hue, while banh mi is the national food of Vietnam. Combining these two, and we have one of the Central Vietnam’s specialties – ‘rice-dumpling banh mi’. Lightly toasted over charcoal, the bread achieves a crispiness that goes well with rice dumpling cake.

A good rice dumpling cake would have a supple, transparent flour cover that shows its shrimp and meat fillings. Adding a few slices of chasiu, herbs, chili, sugar, fish-sauce and chasiu gravy, and there comes a combination of rich, delicious, buttery taste that can be found nowhere else.

Where to stay? Spatel d'Annam – Imperial Boutique Spa & Hotel, located only 200m away from the Citadel and only 400m from Museum of Royal Antiquities

Nha Trang

Located at the central region of Vietnam, immersed in the sea breeze all year round, and being endowed with countless fresh seafood species, Nha Trang has a unique banh mi using the best local ingredient – sea fish.

The typical salty taste from the ocean, the natural deliciousness of fresh fish create the golden fried fish cake, which is sweet, salty, flavory, slightly crispy yet still soft, and is the soul of the fish cake banh mi. The flavor of fish cake banh mi is enhanced with a touch of herbs, cucumbers, deep-fried onions and a sweet-n-spicy sauce. Enjoy while it’s still hot, and this unique dish is sure to leave an unforgettable aftertaste for any foodie.

Where to stay? Mia Resort Nha Trang might be a perfect spot for travelers to enjoy a high-low vacation experience, sun-bathing and exploring some of the world's finese beaches that Nha Trang offers.

Hoi An

Being a world cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO, Hoi An wins the heart of global visitors through its ancient yellow-painted houses on the old quarter, romantic Hoai river and the colorful lantern show when twilight approaches. Another cannot-be-missed imprint that makes Hoi An an unforgettable destination is its cuisine. Apart from several popular dishes such as Cao Lau, chicken rice, fried mussels, and corn soup, Hoi An bread stands out and makes it to the bucket list of many visitors who visit the old harbor town.

Once filmed and praised by Anthony Bourdain in his famed travel show No Reservations, Banh Mi Phuong was rated as the best in Hoi An – a ‘symphony in a sandwich’. If you would like to avoid the long queue of visitors in front of Banh Mi Phuong, try other local stores such as Banh Mi Madam Khanh, Banh Mi co Lanh.

Visitors can also register for a Craft Village Tour with Lantern Making Class and enjoy a boat ride on Thu Bon River to visit traditional craft villages such as Thanh Ha pottery village, Kim Bong carpentry village, and round off with a traditional lantern-making workshop.

Where to stay: Located 1.5 km from Hoi An Ancient Town, Mulberry Collection Silk Village invites travelers to discover Hoi An's rich history and age old traditions.

Da Lat

In most places, banh mi is made to be enjoyed on the go, for a quick yet delicious meal. Da Lat might be the only city where banh mi is slowly consumed with a bowl of hot meat-ball soup amid the breeze of a peaceful morning.

How xíu mại, a Chinese dish, ended up in Vietnam, let alone the mist-soaked hills of Da Lat, is still up to debate, but there is no doubt the bread-accompanying meatballs are the vacation destination’s most ubiquitous dish. On nearly every street corner, one notices food carts filled with fresh baguettes resting above a pot of pork orbs simmering in sauce.

There are endless activities and attractions in Dalat to enjoy, from a guided day tour exploring Dalat’s scenic landscapes and historical landmarks, a cable car ride up Truc Lam Monastery, to last but not the least, a puppy farm experience.

Where to stay? Beautifully situated at the waterfront of Tuyen Lam Lake, Dalat Edensee Lake Resort & Spa perfectly unifies the pleasant way of life with Tuyen Lam's botanical wonders. The resort offers magnificent views stretching across forests and lakes with tranquility and peaceful vibe.

Saigon

Saigon is another banh mi city, where not only the variety of banh mi is enough for a day-tour, but travelers can find almost all varieties of Vietnamese banh mi within the city. One specialty of Saigon’s banh mi is xíu mại salted egg. After being marinated, the meatball will be wrapped around a salted egg, and will be steamed. The steamed meatball and salted egg will then be boiled in a sweet, naturally red-orange color sauce to soften even more and absorb extra flavors.

Where to stay: Set on the banks of Saigon River in the trendy Thu Duc city, and well-known for chic eateries, and fashionable shopping, Mia Saigon is just minutes from Ho Chi Minh City's dynamic downtown while feeling like a blessed world away.