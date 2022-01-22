Here’s the list of countries that accept Vietnam’s vaccine passports

Vietnam’s fully COVID-19 vaccination certificates have been recognized by ten countries in the world, according to the Southeast Asian country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Such Vietnamese certifications, also called vaccine passports, have been recognized by the U.S., the UK, Australia, Japan, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine and the Maldives, the ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the regular press conference held on Thursday.

After Vietnam’s Ministry of Health issued Vietnam’s vaccine passport form on December 23, 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced this form to foreign representative agencies in Vietnam for recognition, Hang said.

Vietnam has so far recognized vaccine passports or temporary full vaccination certificates of 79 countries and territories, according to the spokesperson.

With such recognized papers, people entering Vietnam since January 1, 2022 have been required to self-quarantine at home, hotels or other facilities for only three days, instead of seven days of centralized quarantine as previously, under a new rule issued by the Ministry of Health last December.

They will be tested for COVID-19 on the first day of entry and the third day. If they get a negative result, they will be required to self-monitor their health for the next 11 days, the rule said.

Vietnam has documented 2,094,802 COVID-19 infections, with 1,794,924 recoveries and 36,266 fatalities, since the pandemic erupted in the country in early 2020, the health ministry’s data shows.

Currently, 100 percent of the adult population of the Southeast Asian nation have received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses, while the ratio of those getting the second jabs is 93.4 percent, Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) newspaper cited the ministry as reporting on Thursday.

The country has also provided the third shots to 13.1 percent of adults, and expected to achieve a 100 percent third-dose coverage by the end of the first quarter of this year.

The ministry has urged all localities to complete the coverage of second vaccine doses for children aged 12 to 17 within this month, while preparing for immunizing children from five to 12 years old.

By Vinh Tho @ Tuoi Tre News

