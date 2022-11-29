Here’s Southeast Asia’s most livable city for expats

Surpassing Dubai and Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur is the most livable city for expats thanks to low taxes and housing costs.

Bloomberg reported that according to research by the US-based company Preply, Kuala Lumpur is the most livable city for expats.

Thanks to taxes and low housing costs, in Malaysia, foreigners only have to spend about 1,091 USD/month. Following are Tbilisi (Georgia), Lisbon, Dubai and Bangkok.

The rankings are based on affordability, Internet connection, safety, and local language difficulty.

Tbilisi – the city ranked 2nd on the list – is considered safe, has a relatively low cost of living and many attractions.

Meanwhile, Lisbon is attractive to expats thanks to its low cost of living with about 1,651 USD per month.

@ Zing News