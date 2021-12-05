Here’s how Vietnam’s capital city is preparing for surge of COVID-19 patients

Hanoi authorities have urged each ward, commune and town to prepare at least 150 sick beds for Covid-19 treatment amid the rising new locally-infected cases.

Chairman of the local people’s committee Chu Ngoc Anh on Thursday issued instructions on Covid-19 prevention and control in the area, Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

Hanoi is now home to 579 wards, communes and towns which need to set up a total number of 86,000 beds for Covid-19 treatment, equal 150 beds each.

The Department of Health needs to guide the use of medicine for Covid-19 treatment at home.

Local authorities have also instructed localities to set up mobile medical stations to respond to the pandemic outbreak.

On Friday alone, Hanoi recorded over 791 Covid-19 cases, the highest so far and the capital city recorded 455 new cases on Saturday. The figure would continue rising in the coming days.

Hanoi has arranged three layers for Covid-19 treatment. The first is mobile medication stations and at home. The second is 19 general hospitals in districts and the third is hospitals of the city and central levels, according to the local media.

On Saturday, Health Ministry reported 13,993 new Covid-19 cases in 57 provinces and cities Saturday, pushing the ongoing wave’s tally to nearly 1.29 million cases.

The three localities with the highest number of new cases were Ho Chi Minh City with 1,636 cases, Can Tho with 998 and Tay Ninh with 787 cases.

