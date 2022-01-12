Here’s how Vietnamese publishers can now able to compete with global giants

Danish ad-tech company Adnami has this week announced that it is entering the Vietnamese market. One of the world’s leading providers of high impact advertising, Adnami helps brands and publishers to reach consumers easily through scalable high impact campaigns, traded seamlessly through the leading programmatic media platforms.

The global digital advertising technology market is dominated by media behemoths, such as Facebook and Google, which accounted for 80%-90% of global ad spend in 2021 (per GroupM’s estimate). However, the media landscape of tomorrow may look very different. With the imminent “cookie-less” web environment and growing audience’s focus on data privacy, media giants have less ability to track and target users. This creates new opportunities for brands and local publishers.

The future of digital advertising will focus on capturing audience attention through creativity. And now, for the first time in Vietnam, Adnami will give brands, local publishers, and agencies the tools to compete through offering impactful and innovative ad formats with rich media capabilities across the ecosystem of local publishers. According to recent studies from Lumen Research, Adnami’s high impact solutions deliver more than 10x average user attention compared to user attention on standard display formats, while at the same time giving publishers greater yield from their most valuable inventory.

Adnami’s technology enables high impact advertising campaigns to be standardized, scaled, and rolled out on major programmatic platforms. Already from the get-go, inventory from some of the biggest networks, such as Admicro and Adtima, has been certified and is ready to be used with Adnami’s technology. These networks provide access to some of the most-read websites in Vietnam such as Zingnews. Adnami will give brands and agencies access to streamline and automate high impact ads across publishers in Vietnam. By using Adnami’s technology, brands and agencies will get a better canvas to make a better impression and wider reach for their core messages, better access to their target customers, and a stronger return on investment.

Adnami can already now be purchased via some of Vietnam’s leading media groups. In entering Vietnam, Adnami has chosen to join with two leading Danish entrepreneurs with strong track records in the Vietnamese market; Aske Østergård and Thue Quist Thomasen, Co-founders of market research consulting firm Decision Lab and data and analytics group YouGov Vietnam. They bring the necessary network and deep insights into the key trends in digital advertising in the market from collectively more than 25 years of experience in Vietnam.

Commenting on the new partnership, Aske Østergård says; “Advertising in Vietnam is at a crossroads. Local publishers and networks are growing in size and scale, but multinational platforms continue to dominate the online advertising space. Adnami gives domestic publishers and networks the tools and technologies to punch above their weight and compete with these global platforms. Using Adnami’s standardised, high impact display ads on programmatic platforms will enable brands to create campaigns that are more efficient, effective, and attractive to consumers.”

Carl Söderblom, Vice President of Operations at Adnami and project leader for this collaboration also comments; “The partnership with Thue and Aske came at just the right time. During the past year, we’ve seen rapid growth and we’ve dipped our toes into several new markets. The results have been above expectations, and the demand we see from Vietnam looks very promising, especially from larger agencies who look for programmatic solutions. Thue and Aske have exactly the market knowledge and experience we look for in partners, and their agile way of working fits us well. We’re very proud and excited to finally get started.”

