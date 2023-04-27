Here’s How Vietnam Will Boost Tourism Demand

Due to the impact of the pandemic on travel spending, airline promotional programs are critical in stimulating tourism demand. Vietnamese airlines and domestic tour operators should work together to develop specific products and promotional activities to boost both industries.

This was emphasized by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet at the conference “Aviation-Tourism Cooperation: Solutions to Attract International Tourists” held on April 25 in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province.

The Deputy Minister’s proposal is based on the forecast that the tourism industry will face challenges in the coming years due to risks related to finance, currency, public debt, energy security, and food, leading to a hard time ahead for Vietnam’s economy.

To ensure the sustainable development of the two sectors, enterprises in the aviation and tourism sectors must join hands to remove obstacles and provide solutions for the future.

Aviation is the key to Vietnam’s tourism industry, accounting for the highest proportion (more than 80% in 2019) compared to land and sea travel. Although Vietnam’s key tourism markets have not yet fully opened, domestic tourists remain a driver of tourism recovery.

However, high airfares are one of the reasons why Vietnam’s tourism is less competitive than other countries. Travel companies want local airlines to consider opening new routes for tourists to diversify options and to launch charter flights for routes without commercial flights.

To overcome this, it is necessary to support local airlines to open new routes to provinces and cities with airports. Other focuses include the development of infrastructure and human resources, strengthening the application of science and technology in aviation-tourism development, and promoting the expansion of international flight routes to Vietnam.

The Summer of this year will see the recovery of international air traffic, with 2.5 to 3 million passengers per month, resulting in an 80% recovery compared to the corresponding months in 2019. In the last months of 2023, the international aviation market is expected to fully recover to the level of the pre-pandemic period.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will facilitate opening international routes of Vietnamese and foreign airlines to Vietnam and strengthen coordination with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to promote aviation tourism cooperation and promote Vietnam as a safe, friendly, and attractive travel destination.