Here’s how Vietnam responding to “Fake News”

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications on Tuesday debuted a fake news response center to deal with disinformation and spread the truth, the Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

The center, officially Vietnam Anti-Fake News Center (VAFC), runs a website available in Vietnamese only at tingia.gov.vn. So far, the website only support Vietnamese.

The ministry’s Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information set up and manages the VAFC, said Luu Dinh Phuc, director of the authority.

“Fake news is created by humans so only humans can realize and deal with such false information,” Phuc said.

The VAFC is meant to become a national fake news response center that spreads the truth.

“The center receives, detects, assesses, and labels fake news while exposing and correcting it at tingia.gov.vn,” Phuc said.

It will identify pieces of information widely shared by Internet users to check its authenticity, label it, and warn people against circulating such faux news.

The center will also show people how to realize and handle fake news, according to the Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

Any fake news can be reported by a contact form by click here, calling to to 1800 8108, which is operated by military-run telco Viettel, or online.abei@mic.gov.vn

