Here’s How to Settle in Vietnam as a Foreigner

In recent times, there has been a growing number of foreigners coming to Vietnam for tourism, sightseeing, and even long-term settlement. With its stunning natural landscapes and friendly people, Vietnam has become a second home for many foreigners. So, what conditions do foreigners need to meet to settle in Vietnam? Which cases are eligible for permanent residency in Vietnam? All your questions will be answered in this article.

According to Article 14 of the 2014 Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam (amended in 2019), a permanent residence card is a document issued by the Vietnamese immigration authorities to foreigners allowed to reside in Vietnam indefinitely and is valid in place of a visa.

Specifically, foreigners eligible for permanent residency in Vietnam include individuals with foreign nationality confirmation documents and those without nationality, who enter, transit, or reside in Vietnam, as stipulated in Article 1 of the 2014 Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam (amended in 2019).

According to Article 39 of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, there are four cases in which foreign citizens can be considered for permanent residency in Vietnam:

Vietnamese citizens must meet several requirements and regulations.

Similarly, according to Article 40 of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam 2014, foreigners wishing to settle in Vietnam must meet the following conditions: According to point a, clause 2 of Circular 31/2015/TT-BCA, foreigners who have resided continuously in Vietnam for three years or more are determined based on immigration entry and exit stamps issued at border gates.

The total duration of temporary residence in Vietnam must be three years or more within the past four years, counting from the date of application for permanent residency.

Regarding where to submit applications for foreign residents, the following provisions apply:

For foreigners who have made significant contributions to the construction and defense of the Vietnamese homeland and have been awarded state medals or honorary titles by the Vietnamese state, or foreigners who are scientists, experts temporarily residing in Vietnam, they should submit their applications to the Immigration Management Department.

Foreigners who are children, parents, spouses, or not nationals and have continuously resided in Vietnam since 2000 or earlier should submit their applications to the Provincial or Central Cities’ Immigration Management Department where they wish to obtain a permanent residence card.

Processing Period for Permanent Residency Cards for Foreigners in Vietnam

Within four months from the date of receiving a complete application, the Minister of Public Security will review and make a decision on granting permanent residency to foreigners in Vietnam. In case supplementary verification is deemed necessary, the processing time may be extended by up to two months but not exceeding this period.

The immigration authorities are responsible for notifying the foreign applicant of the processing result in writing, as well as the Provincial or Central Cities’ Police Department where the foreigner has applied for permanent residency within five working days from the date of receiving the notification.

Within three months from the date of receiving the processing result notification for permanent residency, foreign residents must visit the Immigration Management Department or the Provincial or Central Cities’ Police Department where they have applied to receive the outcome.

(As per Article 2, 3, 4, 5 of Article 41 of the 2014 Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, amended in 2019).