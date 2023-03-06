Home » Here’s how to increase your income as a foreigner in Vietnam
Life

Here’s how to increase your income as a foreigner in Vietnam

by Contributor
Bertrand Rieger/Getty Images

Vietnam’s combination of economic growth, cultural richness, low cost of living, and friendly people make it an attractive destination for foreigners looking for new opportunities and experiences.

As a foreigner in Vietnam, there are several ways to increase your income:

Teaching English: English is in high demand in Vietnam, and there are many opportunities to teach English as a foreign language (TEFL) in schools, language centers, and private tutoring.

Freelancing: If you have skills in graphic design, programming, writing, or other areas, you can offer your services online through freelancing platforms like Upwork or Freelancer.

Starting a Business: Starting a business in Vietnam can be a viable option for foreigners. However, it’s important to research and understand the local laws and regulations before starting a business.

Investing: Vietnam’s economy is growing rapidly, and there are many investment opportunities for foreigners, such as stocks, real estate, and startups.

Tourism and Hospitality: With the rise of tourism in Vietnam, there are many opportunities to work in the tourism and hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants, and travel agencies.

Online Entrepreneurship: With the rise of e-commerce, there are many opportunities to start an online business, such as selling products on platforms like Lazada, Shopee, or Tiki.

It’s important to note that as a foreigner in Vietnam, you will need to obtain the appropriate work permits and visas to legally work or start a business.

It’s recommended to consult with a local lawyer or immigration specialist to ensure that you comply with all the regulations.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Russia supports the reduction of visa requirements for...

Vietnam National Opera & Ballet premieres a new...

Vietnam loosens corporate bond regulations to ease pressure...

Everything to know about work permit for foreign...

This Vietnamese beach listed among top 10 most...

The first American consumers to own an electric...