Here’s how the weather is going to be during Tet holiday in Vietnam

Northern Vietnam will experience a cold Tết with drizzle, whilst central and southern regions will be sunny and dry.

“From January 25, the northern region will be under the effect of a weakened cold front,” Vietnam News Agency quotes a speach from Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, director of the Meteorological Forecast at the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF). “The weather will be cold at night and foggy in the morning, but the sun will come out in the afternoon.”

The director added that cold fronts will continue to come down from the North, and that the NCHMF predicted “cold weather before, during and even after Tết (Lunar New Year).”

In central parts of the country, there could be some rain in the holidays, whereas the Central Highlands and southern areas will remain dry with sunny weather.

According to the NCHMF, warm weather in central and southern regions, while northern region will experience cold and drizzly weather, with daytime temperatures averaging between 13-14 degrees Celsius.

However, how cold it will get, where is the coldest area and how long it will last, we can only predict one week ahead of Tết.

In the case of the capital city, weather during Tet would be the same as other northern provinces, with cloudy skies, drizzle and showers, and very cold.

For tourist destinations, northern ones like Sa Pa, Mộc Châu, Đồng Văn and Tam Đảo would have cold weather; areas such as Đà Nẵng and Nha Trang in the Centre and Phú Quốc in the South will be dry and warm.

Adverse events such as thunderstorms and hail showers are unlikely to happen during the holidays, But we can only make a more precise prediction on those events 7-10 days before it happens, so people should pay attention to weather forecast bulletins on our media platforms to make the most out of this holiday season, Vietnam News Agency reported.

