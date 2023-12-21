Here’s destination most chosen by Vietnamese tourists during Tet

Overcoming the leading names in Vietnamese tourism, the destinations in this Central Vietnam heritage journey are the most sought after by Vietnamese travelers for the year-end holiday season.
According to data from a leading global online booking application, during the Christmas, Western New Year, and Lunar New Year holidays in 2024, Vietnamese tourists particularly favor coastal domestic vacations, with 5 out of the top 10 most searched destinations located near the coast.
Additionally, two major cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, are among the top 5 most searched destinations by Vietnamese travelers for the year-end festive season. The data, collected from December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, is based on the booking volume by Vietnamese tourists for domestic travel programs.
Da Lat is behind Hoi An in the list of most searched for by Vietnamese tourists