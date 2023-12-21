Here’s destination most chosen by Vietnamese tourists during Tet

Overcoming the leading names in Vietnamese tourism, the destinations in this Central Vietnam heritage journey are the most sought after by Vietnamese travelers for the year-end holiday season.

According to data from a leading global online booking application, during the Christmas, Western New Year, and Lunar New Year holidays in 2024, Vietnamese tourists particularly favor coastal domestic vacations, with 5 out of the top 10 most searched destinations located near the coast.

Additionally, two major cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, are among the top 5 most searched destinations by Vietnamese travelers for the year-end festive season. The data, collected from December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, is based on the booking volume by Vietnamese tourists for domestic travel programs.

Da Lat is behind Hoi An in the list of most searched for by Vietnamese tourists

Specifically, the top 10 most searched domestic destinations, with check-in dates from December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024 (the number in parentheses indicates the change in ranking compared to the same period in 2022), are as follows: Leading the list is Hoi An (rising from the 6th position last year), followed by Dalat (+1), Ho Chi Minh City (+1), Hanoi (-2), Da Nang (-4), Vung Tau (+2), Phu Quoc (-2), Nha Trang (-2), Sa Pa (0), and Mui Ne (+2). For international destinations, thanks to numerous flights, short travel times, and low costs, Bangkok tops the list of the most searched foreign destinations for Vietnamese travelers during the year-end holiday. Specifically, in addition to Bangkok at number 1, there are also Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Sydney, Chiang Mai, and Osaka. Booking also revealed the list of the top 5 most densely populated international markets to Vietnam during the year-end holidays, with South Korea occupying the first position. The remaining four names include visitors from Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The top 5 most searched and booked domestic destinations by international visitors are Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Nha Trang, respectively. @Thanhnien.vn