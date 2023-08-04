Here’s case where Bamboo Airways will transfer passengers to other airlines

In August 2023, Bamboo Airways officially implemented a restructuring of its flight fleet and flight frequency to optimize business efficiency, resulting in the scheduling adjustments of some flights in the short term.

Bamboo Airways stated that they are providing support options for passengers and agents to minimize any undesired impact.

Specifically, for flights with adjusted schedules, affected passengers will be notified directly as soon as possible and provided with support to either switch to other suitable Bamboo Airways flights or receive refunds and appropriate compensation, in accordance with regulations.

In cases where there are no Bamboo Airways replacement flights available, the airline will assist passengers in transferring to appropriate flights operated by partner airlines with agreements with Bamboo Airways, but only with the consent of the passengers.

Bamboo Airways emphasized that all legitimate rights of partners and passengers are fully guaranteed, whether they travel with Bamboo Airways or its partner airlines.

“The airline has been and will continue to make every effort to expedite the handling of adjusted flight schedules, completing new flight arrangements for domestic and international passengers as soon as possible and in the most comprehensive manner,” a representative from Bamboo Airways stated.

The airline also emphasized that this is only an undesired short-term adjustment and hopes to receive understanding and sympathy.

