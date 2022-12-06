Here’re tourism trends prevail in 2023

Despite the complex economic and geopolitical landscape around the world, 72% of people still have a need to travel.

If 2022 is the year of the successful return of the tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic, then a recent study by Booking.com, 2023 will be the year of innovation.

In the midst of a global landscape volatile by conflict, high inflation and pressing concerns about climate change continues to change the world, people seem to find themselves in a deep tug-of-war, struggling to reconcile what is deemed essential with the desire to travel. The travel trends forecast for 2023 reflects this view, showing that tourist demand is changing dramatically.

Rise of survival tourism

Setting up a tent, cooking with a campfire and following a compass… will be the mainstream tourism trends next year. Traveling without using or depending on public utilities, especially electricity and the Internet, may never be as sought after as in 2023. 44% of travelers want to return to basic living conditions and looking for a no-frills vacation to get away from reality, disconnect and live with the bare essentials.

Although this model of survival tourism is not so new, its popularity now reflects people’s growing interest in being able to protect themselves in the most extreme conditions. This trend also reflects a certain anxiety about the future.

More eco-tours are expected to meet the needs of city residents who lack connection with nature, as well as accommodation establishments offering suggestions for guests on how to live more self-sufficient. The number of wilderness survival schools is also expected to increase, where visitors will learn the skills needed to survive a disaster.

Virtual tourism

More than 40% of travelers around the world say they will switch to virtual reality for their vacation next year. In 2023, tourism will enter the ever-evolving 3D space of the metaverse (roughly translated as virtual universe) in earnest. 35% of visitors surveyed said they would embark on a multi-day travel experience modeled on virtual or augmented reality. Tourists will no longer be limited by actual conditions and will be able to experience different tourist attractions in metaverse.

From there, travelers will be more adventurous in their travel options in real life, because after experiencing in metaverse, tourists are more likely to decide to physically go to destinations they have not considered before. Meanwhile, 60% of survey respondents said that the virtual experience was not satisfying enough for them to “check off” a destination from their wish list.

Step out of comfort zone

More and more tourists want to experience and immerse themselves in a new culture while traveling. Half of the visitors in the survey said they would like to experience a complete “culture shock” by 2023, with traveling to a place with a completely different cultural and linguistic experience or exploring lesser-known cities and get off the beaten track.

In 2023, travelers will be looking for unique vacations that will surprise and delight. With 73% of people looking forward to trips ‘outside their comfort zone’, push them to their limits with a multitude of new experiences. For example, 47% are looking for the weirdest food in the world, such as the hottest chili peppers, while 38% want to use their vacation to go on an alien learning trip and unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Even 28% want to buy a single travel ticket and follow their instincts anywhere.

Traveling not affect finances

In the context of global economic uncertainty, travelers in 2023 will continue to prioritize travel, but they will be more mindful of how to get the most out of their travel budget and specify what they need. prioritized. While 50% of those surveyed said that holiday investing remains their top priority, 68% continue to prioritize traveling while saving money.

In 2023, it will be crucial to develop financially profitable travel itineraries. Travelers will plan their budgets more closely by taking advantage of deals, tips and punctual travel through discounts and loyalty offers.

@ Cafef