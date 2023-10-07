Here is the weather forecast for Vietnam capital city today

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the weather in Hanoi today, October 7th, will be partly cloudy with changing clouds.

It will be sunny during the day and there will be scattered thunderstorms and rain at night. In thunderstorms, beware of strong winds and thunder.

The temperature will range from 30-31°C, which is 2 degrees lower than yesterday. The relative humidity is common at 69-74% and cloud cover is between 45-55%.

The wind direction is from the Northeast to East-Northeast with a speed of 13-15 km/h. Strong gusts of wind are expected with a speed of 26-30 km/h.

The UV index is predicted to remain at a very high risk level for all districts in Hanoi.

Tonight, there will be few clouds followed by more clouds with scattered rain in some places. The temperature will range from 23-25°C, which is 2 degrees lower than last night. The average relative humidity is between 70-71% and cloud cover is between 43-77%.

The wind direction is from the Northeast to South with a speed of 13-15 km/h. Strong gusts of wind are expected with a speed of 19-28 km/h.

Tomorrow, October 8th, the weather in Hanoi will be partly cloudy with no rain and gloomy weather. The sun will only come out around noon and in the afternoon. The temperature will range from 29-31°C, which is 1-2 degrees lower than previous days. The average relative humidity is between 57-64% and cloud cover is between 4-11%.

The wind direction is from the North to Northeast with a speed of 13-15 km/h. Strong gusts of wind are expected with a speed of 28 km/h.

The UV index will decrease to a moderate risk level (4-5) for all districts in Hanoi.

Tonight, there will be few clouds followed by no rain and chilly weather. The temperature will range from 23-24°C, which is degree lower than last night. The average relative humidity is between 73-78% and cloud cover is low at 1-2%