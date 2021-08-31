Here are what you need to know about vaccination campaign in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has just unveiled the vaccination campaign with the usage of around 8,145,900 doses for around 7.2 million people aged 18 years and older in the whole city to gain the target of vaccination coverage by the end of the year.

More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

Accordingly, the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control splits the vaccination campaign into four phases following the vaccination coverage requirements and the regulations of the Ministry of Health on residents getting two Covid-19 vaccine doses.

In the first phase from August 29 to September 15, around 680,000 people have been received the first doses of vaccine reaching the vaccination coverage rate of 90 percent of vaccinated adults 18 years and older. Meanwhile, around 2,089,000 eligible people are scheduled to be injected the second dose, including 733,000 residents receiving AstraZeneca or Pfizer, 485,000 people getting Moderna, 31,000 residents getting Pfizer and 840,000 people being vaccinated with Vero Cell. The total doses for this period would be 2,769,000.

The second phase will begin from September 16 to September 30. In the period, the municipal medical sector will perform the vaccination for the rest ten percent of city residents 18 years and older, equivalent to 720,000 people. Besides, around 656,900 people will be administered the second routine shots, including 500,000 people getting AstraZeneca or Pfizer, 18,200 residents receiving Moderna, 700 adults injecting Pfizer and 138,000 ones getting Vero Cell. Accordingly, 1,376,900 doses of vaccine will be used in this period.

The third phase will take place from October 1 to October 15. In this period, the city health sector shall inject AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines for 2,600,000 people who have got the first dose.

The fourth phase of the vaccination campaign will be performed from October 16 to the end of the year. Accordingly, the city will carry out the second dose for 1,400,000 people with appropriate vaccines.

Therefore, the total vaccines administered in the period of August 29 to the end of the year will be around 8,145,900 doses.

By SGGP.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

