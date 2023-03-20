Here are top-searched destinations by Vietnamese travelers for the long national holiday in April & May

People around the world are feeling overwhelmingly more optimistic about traveling in 2023, and Vietnam is no exception. According to Booking.com’s 2023 Travel Predictions*, travel will not only be a top priority for Vietnamese, but also will be taken to another level in terms of escapism, nostalgic and peaceful getaways.

Particularly for the Vietnamese workforce, there’s 60% who said they were looking forward to a strictly no work vacation. This coming 5-day holiday in April will be a ‘golden’ opportunity for Vietnamese travelers to plan for that special vacation that you have been so long for, while spending quality time with friends, family and loved ones.

Keeping these in mind, Booking.com, one of the world’s leading online travel companies, has released its latest search data that sheds light on Vietnamese travelers’ preferred destinations for the upcoming national holidays from 29 April to 3 May 2023**.

Top 10 most searched cities by Vietnamese travelers for domestic travel from 1st – 28th February 2023, with check-in dates from 28th April – 7th May 2023:

Dalat Danang Nha Trang Vung Tau Phu Quoc Hue Ho Chi Minh City Hoi An Ha Long Hanoi

Dalat being the most-searched destination, followed by beach cities and metropolitans

Booking a holiday to the highland towns of Dalat is perfect for those looking at escaping the country’s summer heat. With its year round cool weather, serene mountain scenery and lovely coffee shops in every corner, Dalat topped the list for most-searched destinations in Vietnam over the long holiday.

Beach and coastal paradise

With summer approaching, it’s no surprise that travelers are on the lookout for a perfect beach holiday. Amongst the most booked destinations for the Labor Day weekend, Da Nang topped the list of beach and coastal destinations followed by Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, and Ha Long.

Famous for its charming beaches, plenty of fully equipped hotels and resorts and friendly locals which all together made the city deemed as ‘the most ideal city to live in Vietnam’, Da Nang is perfect for those looking for a getaway away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Nha Trang and Phu Quoc offer enviable beaches and picturesque sceneries that are suitable for all needs no matter who you are traveling with, while Vung Tau is perfect for a close and affordable getaway!

For an island-hopping experience, Ha Long is the perfect place. With an impressive 1969 islets and islands, travelers have endless islands waiting to be explored.

Big cities are always on demand

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are going to host special celebrations during this occasion. Staycation is great for those who would like to stay within the city. It’s worth paying a visit to see the Independence Palace in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City and indulge in the feeling of travel to the past. For those visiting Hanoi, make sure you don’t miss a street-food tour to enjoy one of the capital’s quintessence.

Heritage site for cultural lovers

The heritage site Hoi An is also amongst the top searched destinations for the upcoming holiday. Nestled along the river bank, the ancient town of Hoi An boasts of charm, history and beauty. Hoi An is even better in the evenings, when the faded streets glow in the light of thousands of lanterns and make for a memorable holiday. It is also a budget friendly destination and a foodies delight.

Japan remains top destination of choice by Vietnamese when it comes to international travel

When it comes to international destinations, Vietnamese travelers show a diverse appetite for regional destinations across Asia, with Japan standing out with three cities that made it to the top 10 most-searched by Vietnamese: Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.

Bangkok, Thailand remains on top of Vietnamese travelers’ favorites when it comes to international trips.

Top 10 most searched cities by Vietnamese travelers for international travel from 1st – 28th February 2023, with check-in dates from 28th April – 7th May 2023:

Bangkok (Thailand) Seoul (Korea) Tokyo (Japan) Singapore (Singapore) Taipei (Taiwan) Sydney (Australia) Osaka (Japan) Paris (France) Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Kyoto (Japan)

Varun Grover, Country Head, Vietnam at Booking.com comments: “We have entered the new year of 2023 with much eagerness to experience travel in ways that are truly special, memorable, as to enjoy the world at its best. It is encouraging to see Vietnamese travelers exploring different destinations both within Vietnam and abroad with a more positive outlook towards travel. As people remain enthusiastic and book their holiday travel to enjoy one of the coming special national holiday, Booking.com will continue to make it easier for everyone to create their unique travel memories as they experience what these different destinations have to offer and beyond”.