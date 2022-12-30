Here are Top 6 Best Destinations for Tet travel to Celebrate The Year of the Cat

Book a stay at any of the participating accommodations till March 31, 2023 and find great savings all over Vietnam!

According to Booking.com’s 2023 Travel Predictions*, 94% of Vietnamese travelers intend to spend a trip with their families to glamorize the good old days and recall memories of the past in 2023. Millennial travelers will be first to book emerging era-themed accommodations that transport them back to a time they hold close to their hearts, and will likely be doing so with family by their side with ‘family reunion’ multi-generational trips at the top of their travel agenda in 2023.

To help you to plan their new year trips to celebrate the upcoming Tet, and for travelers to explore the country, Booking.com shares six destinations worth exploring for a blooming new year. Whether it's to discover some hidden gems in the city, enjoy the vibrant energy of trendy towns or to relax and recharge and welcome some good energy.

Vietnam’s largest island Phu Quoc is located in the Gulf of Thailand, about 400 km west from Ho Chi Minh City. The island attracts both domestic and foreign tourists for its pristine nature; diverse forest and marine ecosystems. While in Phu Quoc, travelers here can hike between waterfalls, caves and secluded bays or take one of the region’s popular snorkeling, island-hopping cruises. A must-do is hopping on Vietnam’s longest cable car from Phu Quoc to Hon Thom Island and enjoy the sensational view during the 15-minute journey, gliding above turquoise blue water and tropical islands dotted with fishing villages. During Tet, one can also visit Phu Quoc Night Market for vibrant street food doused in fish sauce (a Phu Quoc speciality), or feast on freshly caught fish at Duong Dong fish market.

Where to stay: Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort centrally located on the island’s west coast beach, is a twist on a contemporary lifestyle resort and the charming Vietnamese hospitality in Phu Quoc. One can enjoy staying at the resort and delve into the beautiful ocean view through the infinity pool or a relaxing experience at the Luna Thai Spa. Nearby attractions to discover include Bai Dai beach and Sung Hung pagoda.

Whether you’re traveling with family, friends, solo or as a couple, a trip to the coastal city of Da Nang is a great option for Tet. Offering the perfect nightlife, shopping and fireworks from its striking Dragon Bridge, Danang is great. It also caters to a more spiritual Tết escape, with a visit to the Marble Mountains, where you can admire cave temples containing Buddhist statues and a great view of the city. Travelers can also visit Linh Ung Pagoda just outside of Da Nang, where they have a vast Buddha statue and the tallest Bodhisattva statue in Vietnam (at 67 meters tall).

Where to stay: Risemount Premier Resort Da Nang is located just 500 meters away from the My An beach, and is close to the famous Dragon Bridge and the Cham museum where travelers can see the largest collection of Cham sculptures. This luxurious resort offers a lot of facilities for its guests including swimming pools, barbecue facilities, a fitness and spa center, and so much more.

Surrounded by pine forest-cloaked hills, tea plantations and pretty lakes, Da Lat offers an equally pleasant alternative to Vietnam’s coastal spots. Dotted with Swiss-style chalets built during the French colonial period and with a cool, spring-like climate, it can feel worlds away from the beach. For nature lovers there is an abundance of natural beauty ranging from the Xuan Huong Lake, Tuyen Lam Lake and Datanla Waterfalls, to Langbiang Mountain and Robin Hill for panoramic views of Da Lat. It’s also ideal for travelers hoping for an active Tết holiday, with mountain biking, white-water rafting, canyoning and treks into the surrounding hills all available.

Where to stay: Dalat Edensee Lake Resort & Spa is 10 km away from downtown Dalat and 30 km from Dalat Airport. The resort is nestled in “Vietnam Black Forest”, surrounded by Tuyen Lam lake that offers magnificent views stretching across forests and lakes with tranquility and peaceful vibe. Travelers also enjoy many interesting activities such as kayaking, tennis, fitness and golf.

With high-rise buildings backed by verdant mountains and a long stretch of white sand lapped by clear blue sea, Nha Trang’s striking cityscape is reason enough to visit. But it’s also a perfect destination for a Tet holiday, owing to its abundant nightlife and family-friendly activities. You’ll find an array of nightclubs for reveling in new year celebrations and restaurants specializing in fresh seafood caught just offshore. For those looking at a more relaxed Tet celebration, try a spa treatment by visiting a local mud bath – a quintessential Nha Trang experience. Or go on an island-hopping cruise in Coral Bay, immersing yourself in the region’s natural beauty with snorkeling around Tam Island and Mun Island.

Where to stay: Alma Resort Cam Ranh located in Cam Ranh Bay, surrounded by a long white sandy beach, outstanding landscape. With architecture in harmony with nature, travelers will comfortably enjoy a wonderful vacation with family and friends. South of the resort is a beautiful beach – Bai Dai, where visitors can enjoy the unique landscape at Alma Resort Nha Trang. The resort is also the gathering place of many entertainment services with 14 entertainment complexes, 12 separate outdoor swimming pools, 13 spa rooms, golf course, wonder park area with many attractive games.

Unlike Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, the captivating village of Hoi An will transport you back in time. Set at the mouth of a river within cycling distance from the beach, Hoi An is a UNESCO World Heritage that oozes historic charm. Its well-preserved Old Town features yellow-painted pagodas, canals and paper lanterns hanging from the old wooden buildings. Hoi An looks lovely at any time of the day but at night, the old town turns into something magical. Nature lovers can book themselves on a guided tour to visit An Bang Beach, the Cham Islands (Cù Lao Chàm) or the Bay Mau Coconut Forest from both Hoi An.

Where to stay: Bloom Boutique Village is set in Hoi An in the Quang Nam region, 1 km from Hoi An Historic Museum and 1.5 km from Assembly Hall of Chaozhou Chinese Congregation. Travelers will love the view of the villa that is set amidst trees and surrounded by many restaurants. Soak in the tranquility and fresh air at the villa or enjoy a refreshing swim at the pool that is quite large and airy. The staff is friendly and enthusiastic.

Blessed with some of the most majestic and impressive landscapes Ninh Binh offers untouched nature, charming scenery and richness of its history with an array of cultural and ritual sites. Ninh Binh offers something for every generation with an endless list of activities to do. From world cultural heritages Trang An, Bai Dinh Pagoda, Tam Coc karst landscape amongst rice paddies, Van Long Nature Reserve or the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh is a great destination for a Tet getaway. Travelers can also enjoy traditional Vietnamese dishes at Ninh Binh’s Cho Bop Market or sample the local cuisine – snails.

Where to stay? Le Clos Du Fil, located in the peaceful valley of Van Lam, a 700-year-old craft village, is a unique boutique hotel surrounded by stunning natural wonders. Travelers can soak up the local culture by exploring traditional trades with local inhabitants, traditional embroidery classes to local dance performances. The resort is well located near famous tourist attractions such as Hoa Lu, Tam Coc Bich Dong and Trang An Cave.

