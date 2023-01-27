Here are top 20 most unique tours in Vietnam in 2023

Paragliding in golden season of Mu Cang Chai, experiencing Ha Long Bay by seaplane, participating in “Sacred Night” at Hoa Lo Prison in Hanoi… were voted as the most unique tours in Vietnam in 2023.

Recently, the Vietnam Record Organization (VietKings) has suggested the 20 most unique tours in Vietnam that tourists should experience in 2023.

According to the representative of the Vietnam Record Organization, the tours are selected based on the opinions of domestic tourism experts and the unit’s perspective and criteria such as uniqueness, the value of promoting the local strengths… The list is published annually or periodically to ensure its relevance and up-to-date.

20 tours announced:

– Go to Mu Cang Chai to fly paragliding, watch the golden season

– See Ha Long Bay by seaplane

– Tour “Sacred Night” at Hoa Lo Prison Hanoi

– Panoramic view of Phan Thiet from hot air balloon

– Explore Hoi An with a basket boat in Bay Mau coconut forest

Night tour of Hoa Lo Prison attracts tourists in 2022 (Photo: Fanpage “Hoa Lo Prison Relic – Hoa Lo Prison Relic”)

– Visit the cocoa garden and experience hand-making chocolate in Tien Giang

– Go to Cai Rang floating market (Can Tho)

– Go to Tra Su Melaleuca forest (An Giang) to surf by dinghy

– Going back to Vinh Long to light a coconut leaf torch to watch boi singing

– Experience a day as a physician at the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine in Ho Chi Minh City

– Enjoy the taste of Hue royal cake in Bao Vinh old town

– Visit the hundred-year-old villas in the ancient village of Dong Hoa Hiep in Tien Giang

– Experience making the left pillow to lean on the palace and meet Tri Hue’s mother

– Dinner in the dark (night meal) in Ho Chi Minh City

– Watch the performance of the Quintessence of the North in Hanoi

– Visit Ninh Binh bear conservation facility,

– Participate in therapy by listening to the teachings of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh at Hearth of the Earth Spa Quang Nam

– Experience elephant-friendly tourism in Yok Don National Park – Dak Lak

– Explore Central Vietnam aboard Vietnam’s first business class train.

– Find the golden vestiges of the ancient capitals of Vietnam.

Many young people love the experience of traveling by train (Photo: To di dau)

According to Ms. Tong Thi Ngoc Quynh, General Secretary of VietKings, these are 20 tours in the list of 50 unique tours that tourists should try in Vietnam. Vietnam record nominated and announced the first 20 tours in October 2022. The last 10 tours are expected to be announced after Tet. This unit divides 50 tours into three announcements to be able to introduce more details to visitors, to help promote and stimulate tourism.

Vietnam Records Organization was established on September 9, 2004 in Ho Chi Minh City, is a record organization to search, record and set records for Vietnamese people.

