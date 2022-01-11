Here are the most recommended destinations by activity to recharge in 2022 by travelers in Vietnam

As we usher in 2022 – a new era of travel with mindful regard for safety – Vietnamese are welcoming the possibility of rediscovering their home country again, in line with Booking.com’s predictions for travel* which revealed that people are planning to reignite the travel spark this year.

After more than a year of ever-evolving travel restrictions, the important benefits that travel has on health and wellbeing are now being acknowledged and getting away on vacation will become a key form of self-care in 2022.

But it’s not just about soaking up the sunshine or booking that well-deserved yoga retreat. For 40% of Vietnamese travelers, it’s about disconnecting from their daily routine to feel rejuvenated, with 74% travelers saying that doing an activity that isn’t accessible to them in their usual day to day lives helps them disconnect.

With that in mind, Booking.com is sharing a list of rejuvenating activities alongside destinations** most endorsed by Vietnamese travelers to inspire others to get away from it all and experience something different while on vacation in 2022 – provided that it is safe to do so.

Relaxing on the beach

Sometimes all you need is a fresh dose of Vitamin Sea, with 87%* of Vietnamese travelers saying that seeing a body of water of some kind instantly improves their mood. The top three endorsed destinations for relaxing at the beach, Danang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, are filled with beautiful coves and swimming beaches and are also known for luxurious resorts perfect for all-in-one leisure getaways – which have become trendy due to the pandemic. Apart from simply lounging at the beach, travellers can book a rejuvenating spa session, visit nearby amusement parks and shop for local souvenirs. Vung Tau and Quy Nhon complete the top 5 destinations, which can be alternatives for a more casual getaway to the beach or a road-trip camping while enjoying affordable seafood caught fresh from the ocean.

Dazzle in the nightlife

As the most recommended destinations for nightlife according to Booking.com travelers, Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang top the list of must-visit destinations for 75% of Vietnamese travelers who want to stay near a bustling night scene so they can meet new people. While HCMC is rich with interesting and charming bars hidden in refurbished colonial buildings, the coastal city of Nha Trang is ideal for party-goers who want to visit beach-side sky bars that offer amazing views of its long beach. Next on the list are Hoi An, Danang and Hanoi which are all filled with colorful and vibrant nightlife scenes complemented by ancient backdrops filled with history. While visiting these cities, you don’t need to go bar hopping to feel joie de vivre flowing through your body – simply go where the good vibes take you and make new friends!

Hitting the hills hiking

Breathing in the fresh air of a new destination while exploring its picturesque landscapes is a great way to recharge in 2022. Whether paddling along beautiful river valleys or trekking through breathtaking cloud-shrouded mountain sceneries, Sapa and Dalat are the most endorsed by Booking.com travelers for those looking to switch off by taking a hiking-filled trip next year. With numerous trails ideal for everyone – from beginners and kid-friendly to advanced and strenuous hikes, Phong Nha in Ke Bang National Park is great for the whole family to bond while having fun. Those who find adrenaline-fuelled hiking a great way to recharge will love the sweeping views of Cat Ba Islands, while those who want to see rich and diverse ecosystems can check out Ninh Binh’s Hang Mua Peak – complete with bird watching and squirrel sightings on the way up.

Snap-happy spots

Creative travelers who enjoy capturing and documenting thSeir getaways will love the overwhelmingly natural and cultural beauty of Hoi An, Sapa, Dalat, Ha Long and Ninh Binh – the top 5 endorsed destinations for photography on Booking.com by Vietnamese travellers. From iconic centuries-old houses and colorful tribal villages surrounded by majestic mountains and rice terraces to world-famous UNESCO-recognized sites, these destinations are packed with fascinating historical architecture and cultural heritage sites that make them perfect spots for photographers and travelers alike. To get the signature shot of cloudy waves at your feet in Sapa or Dalat, it’s best to set up a campfire overnight and conveniently wake up to majestic and enchanting heaven-like views.

Sit back and relax

It’s not always about the adrenaline rush. To travel is to get away from the daily grind of life and Dalat, Danang are the most endorsed destinations for relaxation – perfect for 79% claiming that their next vacation time will be strictly work-free. Explore the gorgeous pine forests and experience ‘shinrin-yoku’ – the art of forest bathing at Dalat or have a relaxing cable car ride while passing through the clouds on a chilly day at Ba Na Hills in Danang. Whether it’s indulging in a spa treatment or simply admiring the scenic views of an exciting new location, there are lots of chances for you to feel relaxed and revitalized in Vung Tau, Nha Trang and Hoi An on your next trip.

