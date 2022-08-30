Here are the best destinations for last minute family getaways this summer in Vietnam

From a stress-free family holiday to an adventurous one there is a destination for every kind of family travel

There is nothing quite like packing your bags and heading out on a family holiday. To ensure you have a successful trip full of happy memories before summer ends, Booking.com, one of the world’s leading online travel companies, has compiled a list of Vietnamese cities as endorsed by Vietnamese travelers to suit every type of family. Whether you are looking for a stress-free family holiday that’s fun for everyone, an adventurous one for some adrenaline rush or a holiday to soak in some Vietnamese culture, there is a destination worth exploring for your last-minute summer getaway!

For Family-Friendly Holiday

Summer is the perfect time to travel as a family, especially with the young ones still on break from school. With different interests from everyone in the family, it might be hard to select where to go. Booking.com data reveals that Da Nang is the top endorsed family-friendly destination according to Booking.com Vietnamese travelers. While it is known for its beautiful beaches that make it an appealing summer destination, there are a variety of activities one can indulge in like visiting museums, going on historical and city tours to discover My Son Sanctuary by boat, Ba Na Hills and much more. Other cities cited to be family-friendly destinations include Vung Tau, Dalat, Hoi An and Phu Quoc.

For Foodies

Those itching to travel around Vietnam to explore the different delectable food the country has to offer can go to Dalat is the place to be followed by Ho Chi Minh and Hoi An as these are some of the top cities recommended by Vietnamese travelers according to Bookin.com data. Whether craving for pho, banh mi xiu mai chen, bun rieu, bun bo, cao lau or even other dishes, these cities have different specialties that every foodie traveler should not miss.

For Budget Travelers

Sometimes going out on a trip might seem daunting especially with all the financial implications. However, not all destinations require one to spend a lot of money to have a great time. Data from Booking.com reveals that Vietnamese travelers have endorsed several cities as “budget-friendly” including Vung Tau, and Nha Trang. The port city of Vung Tau, one of the closest beach destinations from Ho Chi Minh, has a lot of activities to offer every traveler mindful of their expenses including different water activities across the different beaches, visiting different landmarks, and much more.

For Adventure Seekers

Thrill seeking travelers looking to escape the city have several cities to choose from as recommended by Vietnamese travellers. Phong Nha, Dalat and Sa Pa are the top three destinations endorsed by Vietnamese travellers on Booking.com for adventure. Offering a diverse range of activities like visiting caves, going on a trek and even eco-trails these are destinations worth exploring for some adrenaline rush.

For Cultural Enthusiasts

For families looking at exploring history, and immersing in the culture of Vietnam, Vietnamese travelers recommend visiting Hanoi, Hoi An and Hue. These cities offer every culture-seeker different places to discover and activities allowing them to be further enriched with the heritage of the country. From pagodas to palaces, temples to ancient towns, there’s much to see to be able to fully appreciate the country.

To complement the experience, families can also consider staying in a sustainable accommodation and make a difference. By using the travel sustainable filter on Booking.com travellers can see accommodation options that abide by sustainability practices making them the most suitable places to stay for mindful travelers. Travelers can make the most of their family travel all while reducing your carbon footprint.