Here are key steps you should know before traveling to Vietnam as a foreigner

Despite global economic uncertainties and visa hassles, many foreign tourists plan to visit Vietnam in 2023, promising a booming year for tourism market.

As a foreigner, you can travel to Vietnam by obtaining a visa, either in advance or on arrival. The specific visa requirements and process will depend on your country of origin, the purpose of your visit, and the length of your stay in Vietnam.

Here are the steps to travel to Vietnam as a foreigner:

Check visa requirements: Determine if you need a visa and what type of visa you need, based on the length of your stay and the purpose of your visit. Some countries have a visa exemption agreement with Vietnam, allowing their citizens to enter the country without a visa for a limited period.

Obtain a visa: You can obtain a visa in advance from a Vietnamese embassy or consulate in your home country, or on arrival at one of Vietnam’s international airports. If you choose to apply for a visa in advance, you will need to provide a passport, a visa application form, a passport-sized photo, and a fee.

Make travel arrangements: Book your flights, hotels, and any other transportation in advance. Consider purchasing travel insurance to protect yourself in case of illness or other unexpected events.

Prepare for entry: Make sure you have all the necessary travel documents and check the entry requirements for your destination. Bring local currency or obtain it upon arrival, and familiarize yourself with local customs and laws.

Arrival and entry: Upon arrival in Vietnam, go through immigration, present your passport and visa, and answer any questions the immigration officer may have.

Here’s how to get Vietnam e-visa

As a foreign national, you can obtain a Vietnam e-Visa online from its National portal on Immigration at this URL: https://evisa.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn/trang-chu-ttdt, which is a quick and convenient way to get a visa for Vietnam. Here are the steps to get a Vietnam e-Visa:

Check eligibility: Ensure that you are eligible to apply for a Vietnam e-Visa by checking the list of eligible countries and the requirements for your specific nationality.

Gather required information: To apply for a Vietnam e-Visa, you will need a valid passport, a recent passport-sized photo, and other personal information such as your full name, date of birth, and occupation.

Complete the application form: Go to the official Vietnam e-Visa website, complete the online application form, and upload the required documents.

Pay the visa fee: Pay the visa fee using a credit or debit card. The fee is non-refundable, even if your visa application is denied.

Wait for approval: After submitting the application and paying the fee, wait for the visa processing time, which is usually within 3 working days.

Receive your e-Visa: Once your e-Visa has been approved, you will receive an electronic visa via email. You should print the e-Visa or have it saved on your smartphone to present at immigration upon arrival in Vietnam.