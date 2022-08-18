HEINEKEN Vietnam uses 100% renewable heat to brew beer

HEINEKEN Vietnam Brewery in Quang Nam has just completed the goal of using biomass energy to generate heat and brew beer at all 6 factories, contributing to realizing the goal of using 100% renewable energy, including heat and electricity in the production by 2025 of HEINEKEN Vietnam.

After more than 30 years of establishment and development, besides prestigious brands and high-quality products, HEINEKEN Vietnam is also one of the leading enterprises in the field of sustainable development in Vietnam. The company’s ambition is to achieve 100% renewable energy in production by 2025, 100% of water will be reimbursed and no more landfilled waste at factories. In fact, by the end of 2021, HEINEKEN Vietnam has reached the goal of Zero landfill waste at all 6 factories, and using 52% renewable energy in production.

“Even in the challenging years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have not stopped pursuing the goal of 100% renewable energy in production, and the factory in Quang Nam is the last of the 6 HEINEKEN Vietnam’s factories use biomass thermal energy in production. The use of biomass energy for thermal energy needs at HEINEKEN Vietnam’s plants not only contributes to the increase of our company’s rate of renewable energy use but also contributes to the development of the bioenergy industry. block in Vietnam, and generate more income for local people,” said Ms. Holly Bostock, Senior External Affairs Director of HEINEKEN Vietnam.

Biomass is organic material that is burned to produce energy. Biomass energy is considered renewable energy, in contrast to non-renewable energy – which includes fossil fuels such as coal or oil and gas, which help reduce carbon emissions into the environment.

Conversion to biomass energy for thermal energy demand at Quang Nam plant contributes to the reduction of about 1869 tons of CO2e in 2022. The biomass boiler providing heat energy for Quang Nam plant has a steam capacity of up to 12 tons/hour, contributing to a 44% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to heat generated from diesel oil.

Currently, it is estimated that each year, Vietnam generates tens of millions of tons of agricultural by-products including rice straw, rice husks, sawdust, etc. The use of this biomass energy source not only solves the problem of reducing CO2 emissions into the environment but also contributes to the development of green energy in Vietnam.

With the use of biomass energy at the Quang Nam factory, HEINEKEN Vietnam will contribute to support the use of abundant and stable biomass raw materials locally and from neighboring areas. In which, there are husks and sawdust from rice mills, sawmills, carpentry workshops in Quang Nam province, waste products from sieving at factories making chips for export in the provinces of Thua Thien – Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam; and rubber chips, firewood, and wood chips were collected from wood billet factories in Kon Tum and Quang Nam. Besides, the use of biomass energy also helps the company save a lot of money compared to using thermal energy from diesel oil.

Being evaluated as one of the potential countries in terms of renewable energy in general and biomass reserves in particular, the focus on developing the biomass industry in Vietnam not only brings value to the environment but also create jobs in the locality and neighboring areas, contributing to the economic development of the country.

The plan to use biomass energy at the Quang Nam plant was planned to be implemented in 2020. As soon as it entered the phase of gradual stabilization, with continuous efforts towards the goal of Carbon Neutral, HEINEKEN Vietnam officially cooperated to operate biomass boiler at Quang Nam factory on July 27, 2022.

@ Cafef