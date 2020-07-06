HEINEKEN Vietnam listed in top Asia’s best places to work

HEINEKEN Vietnam on July 1 took home the award for one of the best companies to work for in Asia for the third year in a row by HR Asia Magazine, one of Asia’s leading publications for human resources professionals.

“People are at the heart of our organization and are the driving force behind the success of our company. As our business has grown over the years, so too have our employees’ skills and development,” remarked Alexander Koch, managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam.

“We want to build an even higher performance-driven culture. Therefore, we are putting greater focus on ensuring our employees have clear career roadmaps and are supported by a full suite of learning and development options,” he added.

In 2019, HEINEKEN Vietnam invested VND28 billion (US$1.21 million) in the learning and development of its 3,500 employees, delivering a total of 124,000 hours of training.

Furthermore, the company’s annual climate survey measuring employee satisfaction hit a record high of 95 percent employee engagement, putting HEINEKEN Vietnam in the top five operating companies within Heineken worldwide.

“At HEINEKEN Vietnam, the leaders are passionate about building a succession plan and empowering their staff to be future leaders,” commented Nguyen Ba Manh, area sales manager at Heineken Vietnam.

“I appreciate that the company provides opportunities to develop but it comes down to the individual to be up for the challenge in order to be recognized and rewarded.”

Building functional capabilities, leadership skills with an open and supportive working culture are all equally important at HEINEKEN Vietnam.

For example, the company is embarking on a digital transformation journey where its people need to be equipped with the right skills during this digital age.

To support this, their sales and marketing managers received internationally accredited certificates after completing a four-day intensive data analytics and artificial intelligence workshop.

Similarly, HEINEKEN Vietnam is committed to developing leadership capabilities for its people at different points in their career.

Eighty-nine percent of employees at the supervisor level participated in leadership training programs and employees identified as talents were sent on International Short-Term Assignments to Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, and Myanmar.

HEINEKEN Vietnam was selected among 308 nominees that spread across 24 industries.

HR Asia uses a proprietary survey that collects thousands of survey responses to rate each company’s working environment, HR practices, employee engagement and job satisfaction.

This year, HEINEKEN Vietnam ranked 13 percent higher than the average of 24 different industries across topics that cover workplace culture, leadership quality, career empowerment, motivation and team dynamics, to name a few.

This article was originally published in Tuoitrenews

