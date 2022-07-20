Heineken: Sustainability in the midst of a challenging year

Heineken Vietnam publishes the 8th Sustainability Report, continuing to demonstrate its ambition as well as specific efforts in this field during a tumultuous year.

2021 is the most challenging year in Heineken’s 30-year history in Vietnam. While dealing with short-term fluctuations, the company still maintains its ambition of sustainable development with its employees and business partners, as well as the country and people of Vietnam.

Caring for people and innovating corporate culture

People are always Heineken Vietnam’s first priority. During the 2021 pandemic, this priority becomes more important than ever. The company ensures the safety and well-being – both physical and mental – of its employees, from office and consumer groups moving to work from home, to technicians and factory workers. under a “three-in-place” policy to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain. Despite facing many difficulties, Heineken still protects the jobs and compensation of its employees.

During the social distancing season in 2021, realizing that hybrid flexible working will be the trend of the future, Heineken Vietnam has decided to redesign the main office in an open trend with a flexible working policy.

With a new office and working policy – ​​jointly agreed and designed by the Board of Directors with representatives from different departments – employees at the main office of Heineken Vietnam now only need to go to the office 2 weekdays, and can work anywhere for the remaining 3 days.

The new workplace culture encourages autonomy, promotes performance, respects diversity, and helps employees proactively balance work and different priorities in life.

Share difficulties with the community

During the peak days of the epidemic, Heineken Vietnam also joined forces to fight the epidemic with the community by donating medical equipment to help treat patients and contributing to the vaccine fund, with a total value equivalent to nearly 7 billion.

Heineken Vietnam staff also donate and volunteer to help communities heavily affected by COVID-19 such as giving necessities to people in difficult circumstances; donate masks and medical supplies to the frontline; blood donation helps to improve scarcity; and support to connect doctors with home medical isolation F0.

With trading partners, Heineken Vietnam also shares difficulties with flexible financial and reward policies. When life gradually returns to normal, the company has many programs to help the food industry recover after the epidemic – such as “First glass we invite”, giving customers a free bottle of beer at 10,000 restaurants and houses. products in 33 provinces and cities nationwide. Or the program “Calling familiar shops, adding bravery” invites consumers to return to support familiar shops – safely.

Creative and responsible business

In the midst of difficulties, Heineken Vietnam has not stopped innovating. Even during last year’s epidemic season, the company still successfully launched 2 innovative products aimed at a new generation of users – including: Tiger Platinum, wheat beer with orange peel flavor, with oranges sourced from a farm in Nghe An. ; Strongbow fermented apple juice Chilly Peach, exclusively for the Vietnamese market.

At the end of last year’s festive season, Vietnamese customers received a completely new product from Heineken Vietnam – Edelweiss Snow Beer, made from the most quintessential ingredients from the European Alps. With this product, Heineken will continue to offer Vietnamese consumers diverse products and enjoyable drinking experiences, while consolidating the company’s leading position in the premium beer market segment.

Raise ambitions for sustainable development

In 2021, HEINEKEN Vietnam continues to achieve its sustainable development goals, aiming to realize its 2025 ambition – reaching 100% renewable energy, 100% water reimbursed and no more landfilled waste. Specifically, by the end of 2021, HEINEKEN Vietnam has achieved the goal of no longer landfilling waste at all 6 factories; 52% of the energy used to create Heineken Vietnam’s products is currently renewable energy.

On the 30th anniversary of its establishment, in December 2021, the company decided to contribute VND 30 billion to environmental protection and water restoration activities in Vietnam – step by step realizing the ambition of 100% water. be reimbursed until 2025.

Not only that, Heineken Vietnam has raised its ambitions for sustainable development, towards 2030 with zero environmental impact, an inclusive, equitable, equal world and responsible drinking culture.

With the efforts “For a better Vietnam”, in 2021, Heineken was once again honored by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) as the top 2 most sustainable enterprises in Vietnam (in the list of top 2 most sustainable enterprises in Vietnam). This is the sixth consecutive year that Heineken Vietnam has entered the top 3 in this category.

Source: CafeF