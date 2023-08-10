Hector Joins Operation Smile Vietnam to Launch “Hector for Smiles – Uncover Caps for Children Smiles” Campaign

On August 8, 2023, the signing ceremony to kick off the fundraising campaign named “Hector for Smiles – Uncover Caps for Children Smiles” took place at Lavite Joint Stock Company’s factory in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province. This event marked the collaboration between Hector – a brand of Cordyceps militaris products under Lavite Joint Stock Company, and Operation Smile Vietnam – an organization dedicated to providing cleft lip and palate surgeries.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Nguyen Viet Phuong, Deputy Chairman in charge of Asia-Pacific development of Operation Smile, Vietnam’s representative leader, and Mrs. Tran Thi Huong Giang, Director of Operation Smile Vietnam’s development, along with various business representatives from Hector throughout the country.

Sharing emotions about the event, Ms. Dang Thi Lua – Director of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the Orphanage Support Fund, Tony, spoke in the morning: For many years, the Hector brand in particular, and the Lavite company in general, have actively participated in charitable activities, especially those aimed at children and preschoolers in our country. We hope to contribute a part in the journey of creating a better future for these children. We believe that the Hector for Smiles program will contribute to the Operation Smile organization by providing cleft palate surgeries for less fortunate children, so that each child deserves a bright smile and a happier life!

At the signing event, Mr. Nguyen Viet Phuong – representative of Operation Smile – shared a few words to the distributors and representatives of over 2,000 nationwide agents of the Hector brand: “I became acquainted with Hector in 2020 through the introduction of former Miss Nguyen Thu Thuy, one of the active companions of the Hector brand in community events. She once said, ‘Hector’s salespeople not only talk about numbers but also are people who know how to love and care for the community.’ Being present at Lavite factory today during the signing ceremony, we feel delighted to see the common mission shared by Operation Smile and Hector: to bring about a better future for children, and with the support of Hector’s distributors, who act as an extended arm with over 2,000 agents, we will together bring rays of hope to many less fortunate children in Vietnam.”

According to that, for each bottle of Hector Ginseng and Hector Collagen produced in 2023, opened and used by customers, the company will donate 1,000 VND to Operation Smile Vietnam from August 8th, 2023, to October 31st, 2023.

At the announcement ceremony, Hector committed to accompany and support Operation Smile Vietnam in providing free surgeries for children with cleft lips and palates. All information and funds raised during the fundraising campaign will be transparently summarized and transferred to Operation Smile Vietnam. The campaign’s goal is to raise 500 million VND through all fundraising channels, equivalent to finding 50 smiles for children.

In addition to this fundraising campaign to support free cleft surgeries, Hector plans to allocate budget to community activities annually, such as SOS Pleiku Village, the Tony Buoi Sang Orphanage Fund, scholarships for students at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Phan Thiet, etc. Through these community efforts, Hector hopes to contribute to spreading a positive spirit of sharing and compassion to customers and the community. Children are the future of our country.

Information for contact:

Marketing Dept – CSR

Tel : 0888 91 98 99

Email: hello@lavite.com.vn