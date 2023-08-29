Heavy traffic on expressway, HLD advises restricting cars during September 2nd holiday

The high volume of vehicles not only causes congestion on the expressway but also poses the risk of creating pressure on the service demand at the Km41+100 rest stop during the September 2nd holiday.

Therefore, VEC E advises vehicles to select appropriate routes for travel during the holiday period in order to reduce the load on the HLD expressway and to meet customer needs at the rest stop, without affecting everyone’s travel schedules.

The management unit of the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway also recommends drivers to pay attention to reducing speed, maintaining a safe distance to avoid collision risks on the route.

According to the road network planning for the period 2021 – 2030 and the vision until 2050, the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway is planned to have a 10-lane scale. Currently, Phase 1 of the project with a 4-lane scale has been invested and operated by the Vietnam Expressway Investment and Development Corporation (VEC) since 2016.

Since its operation, the traffic volume on the route has continuously increased (averaging about 10.45% per year). Calculations show that the expressway section from HCMC (An Phu junction) to Long Thanh (junction with the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway) covering approximately 26 km has been operating beyond its capacity, failing to meet transportation demands. The route frequently experiences severe congestion.

Previously, in October 2022, VEC proposed self-financing of about 14.7 trillion VND to expand this expressway to 8 – 10 lanes.

